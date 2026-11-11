Man United next manager: Business as usual for Michael Carrick, but Mauricio Pochettino arrival is 'imminent'

Manchester United are reportedly finalising a deal to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next head coach, with Michael Carrick expected to be sacked.

A disastrous start to the 2026-27 campaign has left Man United down in 18th spot in the Premier League table, winning just one of their 10 league matches this season.

Man United twice fought back from two goals behind against Aston Villa on Sunday to draw 4-4, but the result is seemingly not enough for Carrick to keep his job.

According to The Athletic, Man United are currently finalising a deal to bring Pochettino to Old Trafford, should Carrick be relived of his duties.

The report claims that the Red Devils spent Tuesday discussing personal terms with Pochettino, who is currently in charge of the United States national team.

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Pochettino is expected to replace Carrick at Man United

However, no contact has been made with US Soccer at this stage of proceedings.

It is understood that Man United would need to pay a fee in the region of £7.4m in order to release Pochettino from his contract with the USA.

Further compensation would be required to bring in Pochettino's staff members, which is also expected to be paid, such is Man United's desire to appoint the Argentine.

Pochettino has a contract with the United States until the end of the 2030 World Cup, but his time with the national team is seemingly about to end.

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Personal terms 'discussed' with Pochettino ahead of Man United arrival

The 54-year-old has previously managed Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the Premier League, but he has always had a desire to manage the Red Devils.

Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada are set to meet with the club's co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco on Wednesday.

It is understood that Wilcox and Berrada will recommend to Ratcliffe to remove Carrick from his position at Old Trafford.

Carrick took Man United training on Tuesday and is again at Carrington on Wednesday morning to oversee a session which will largely feature academy players.

Pochettino's first match in charge of Man United is set to be the clash with Liverpool at Anfield after the November international break.