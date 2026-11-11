Preview: Serbia vs Germany - prediction, team news, lineups

Germany are under pressure to pick up all three points heading into their penultimate 2026-27 UEFA Nations League group fixture against Serbia on Friday night.

Jurgen Klopp's side are third in Group A2, three points behind second-placed Greece, while Serbia are at the bottom on zero points and cannot qualify for the quarter-finals.

Match preview

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough UEFA Nations League campaign for Serbia, with the national side losing all four of their fixtures in Group A2.

The Eagles opened up with a 2-1 home loss to Greece before going down 2-1 against Netherlands in their second match in the section; a 2-0 loss to Germany followed in their third fixture.

Veljko Paunovic's side were then beaten 2-1 by Netherlands in their last match, and they can no longer finish in the top two in Group A2, although it is still possible to claim third ahead of Germany, with a win required in this match to stand any chance of that occurring.

Serbia have lost each of their last six matches in all competitions, while they have only won once since the end of 2025, so it has been a tough period.

The national side have faced Germany on four previous occasions, boasting a record of one win, one draw and two defeats, with their victory coming in the group stage of the 2010 World Cup.

© Imago / MN Press Photo

Germany will know the importance of picking up all three points in this match if they are to stand a chance of securing a top-two spot and advancing to the quarter-finals.

Klopp's side have a record of one win, two draws and one defeat from four games in the section, and they are three points off both second-placed Greece and leaders Netherlands with two matches left.

The National Eleven started their Group A2 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Netherlands before suffering a shock 1-0 home loss to Greece at the end of September.

Germany managed to post an important 2-0 win over Serbia at the start of October, but they were then held to a goalless draw by Greece, so DFB-Team are playing catch-up ahead of their final two fixtures against Serbia and Netherlands.

Anything less than four points from their final two matches would make qualification highly unlikely, but successive wins would take them onto 11 points and could potentially be enough to advance to the final eight of the Nations League.

Serbia Nations League form:

Serbia form (all competitions):

Germany Nations League form:

Germany form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

Serbia will be without the services of two players through suspension, with Sasa Lukic and Nemanja Maksimovic ruled out of the contest with Germany.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is in line to win his 107th cap for his country, and the 32-year-old could be joined in the final third of the field by Mihajlo Cvetkovic, who has one goal in five matches for Serbia.

There is also set to be a spot in the middle of the midfield for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Germany, meanwhile, have three players one booking away from a suspension, with Philipp Treu, Malick Thiaw and Yann Bisseck all in danger of missing the team's final fixture in the group stage of the 2026-27 Nations League.

Kai Havertz has scored 25 times for Germany and is once again expected to feature through the middle, while Florian Wirtz could also be in line for a starting role on Friday.

Said El Mala and Lennart Karl could be involved from the first whistle, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been confirmed as Germany's number one goalkeeper.

Serbia possible starting lineup:

V Milinkovic-Savic; Nedeljkovic, Gudelj, Babic, Erakovic, Sukacev; Samardzic, S Milinkovic-Savic, Zivkovic; Cvetkovic, Mitrovic

Germany possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Treu, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Nmecha, Kimmich; El Mala, Wirtz, Karl; Havertz

We say: Serbia 1-2 Germany

Germany have been far from convincing in this Nations League tournament, but Serbia have also struggled, and we are backing Klopp's side to secure a valuable three points on Friday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.