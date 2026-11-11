Preview: Moldova vs Kazakhstan - prediction, team news, lineups

Moldova and Kazakhstan will continue their respective 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaigns with a contest in Group C3 on Friday night.

Neither team can finish at the top of the section and secure automatic promotion to League B, but the pair are both in the running to qualify for the promotion playoffs.

Match preview

Moldova have a record of one win, one draw and two defeats from their four matches in Group C3, with four points leaving them in third position in the table.

The Tricolours are level on points with second-placed Faroe Islands and will have their eyes on second spot, which would see them qualify for the promotion playoffs.

Lilian Popescu's side started their Group C3 campaign with a 2-0 loss to Slovakia, before drawing 1-1 with Faroe Islands ahead of a 2-1 victory over Kazakhstan.

Moldova will enter this match off the back of a 4-0 defeat to Slovakia, and they are now preparing for their final two games in the section against Kazakhstan and Faroe Islands.

The Tricolours have only actually won one match since November 2024, which proved to be their 2-1 success over Kazakhstan in the reverse game between the two sides.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

As for Kazakhstan, a record of two draws and two defeats has left them at the bottom of Group C3 on two points, two points behind second-placed Faroe Islands.

The Hawks started their 2026-27 Nations League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Faroe Islands before suffering back-to-back losses to Slovakia and Moldova.

John van 't Schip's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Faroe Islands, and they are currently on a run of six games without a victory.

Kazakhstan have a record of three wins, two draws and three defeats against Moldova in all competitions, with three of their last six games being won by the former.

The Hawks will finish their Group C3 campaign at home to Slovakia on November 16.

Moldova Nations League form:

Moldova form (all competitions):

Kazakhstan Nations League form:

Kazakhstan form (all competitions):

Team News

Moldova have no players suspended for this match, but Iurie Iovu, Vadim Rata and Oleg Reabciuk are one booking away from missing the team's next game.

Petru Popescu has scored twice in eight appearances for his country and is once again expected to feature in the final third of the field on Friday.

There should also be a start in midfield for Nichita Motpan.

As for Kazakhstan, Sergey Malyy is suspended for Friday's match following his red card in the team's last fixture in the competition.

Ramazan Karimov and Galymzhan Kenzhebek are set to feature in the final third of the field on Friday, while Georgi Zhukov will be a notable starter in a deeper area for the visitors.

Moldova possible starting lineup:

Celeadnic; Reabciuk, Baboglo, Iovu, Dumbravanu; Motpan, Perciun, Cojocari, Fratea; Popescu, Clescenco

Kazakhstan possible starting lineup:

Pokatilov; Alip, Kassym, Zhagorov, Tapalov; Ashirbek, Kuat, Zhukov, Amir; Kenzhebek, Karimov

We say: Moldova 1-1 Kazakhstan

Both teams are searching for valuable wins in Group C3, but the pair might have to settle for a share of the spoils in this Nations League fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.