Germany predicted lineup vs. Serbia: Jurgen Klopp to put faith in young attacking duo

Said El Mala and Lennart Karl are both in line for starts, as Germany prepare to take on Serbia in the UEFA Nations League on Friday night.

El Mala, 20, and Karl, 18, have just six caps between them and zero goals, but the duo could be in line for spots in the wide areas against Serbia in the crucial Group A2 fixture.

Kai Havertz has scored 25 goals in 63 caps for Germany, and the Arsenal attacker is once again set to lead the line for the national team in this fixture.

There will be experience in the middle of midfield in the shape of Joshua Kimmich and Felix Nmecha, while Jonathan Tah will feature at the back.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has also been confirmed as Germany's number one goalkeeper.

Jurgen Klopp's side have three players one booking away from a suspension, with Philipp Treu, Malick Thiaw and Yann Bisseck all in danger of missing the team's final fixture in the group stage, which comes against Netherlands on November 16.

Germany possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Treu, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Nmecha, Kimmich; El Mala, Wirtz, Karl; Havertz