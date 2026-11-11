Preview: Slovenia vs Switzerland - prediction, team news, lineups

Switzerland will be bidding to secure first spot in Group B1 and automatic promotion to League A when they continue their UEFA Nations League campaign on Friday against Slovenia.

National Team have been perfect in the 2026-27 tournament, collecting 12 points from four matches, and they will be facing a Slovenia side that are second in the section.

Match preview

Slovenia boast a record of two wins, one draw and one defeat from their four matches in Group B1, with seven points representing a solid return.

Bostjan Cesar's side are three points ahead of third-placed Scotland and five behind the leaders Switzerland, demonstrating the need for them to secure a win on Friday night.

Slovenia, as it stands, are in a promotion playoff spot, but they could still finish first or third, with two games left to play, heading to North Macedonia after this one.

The hosts picked up four points from their first two games in the section, drawing 0-0 with Scotland before recording a 2-0 win over North Macedonia; a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland followed, and they then recorded a 2-1 victory over Scotland last time out.

Slovenia have only won two of their previous 12 matches against Switzerland in all competitions, with their last success over Friday's opponents coming in October 2014.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Switzerland are certain of a top-two spot in the section, but it would be a shock if they passed up first position and automatic promotion to League A from such a strong position.

National Team are top of Group B1 on 12 points, and they have been impressive in the tournament, opening up with a 3-0 win over North Macedonia, before recording a 3-0 victory over Scotland in their second away game in the section.

Murat Yakin's side then won back-to-back home fixtures in October, beating Slovenia 2-1 and North Macedonia 3-0 to take complete control of the section.

Switzerland were beaten by Argentina in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, but they have won eight of their last nine matches and will once again be the favourites here.

National Team will finish their Group B1 campaign at home to Scotland on November 16.

Slovenia Nations League form:

Slovenia form (all competitions):

Switzerland Nations League form:

Switzerland form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Slovenia will be without the services of two players through suspension on Friday, with David Zec and Erik Janza missing due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Benjamin Sesko is another notable absentee for the home side; the Manchester United striker remains unavailable with a shin injury and is not expected back until early 2027.

Swansea City's Zan Vipotnik started through the middle against Scotland last time out, and the 24-year-old is expected to keep hold of his spot in the XI for this match.

Switzerland, meanwhile, have no suspension issues, although a booking for Michel Aebischer in this match would see him ruled out of the team's final group fixture.

There are not expected to be any major surprises in the away side's lineup for this match, with Remo Freuler, Johan Manzambi and Dan Ndoye among those set to be in the starting side.

Meanwhile, there should be a spot through the middle for Zeki Amdouni, who has scored 14 times in 37 appearances for his country.

Slovenia possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Drkusic, Kuzmic; Matko, Zabukovnik, Gnezda Cerin, Sturm; Vipotnik

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Britschgi, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Manzambi; Sow, Rieder, Ndoye; Amdouni

We say: Slovenia 1-2 Switzerland

This is shaping up to be a fascinating battle in the Nations League; it would not be a surprise to see the points shared, but we just have a feeling that Switzerland could edge a close match to continue their perfect record in the 2026-27 tournament.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.