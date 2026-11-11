Man United transfer news: New rival emerges in race for Alejandro Balde

AS Monaco could make a good move in the winter transfer market for a player who could leave Barcelona but who is also attracting interest from some big names, notably in the Premier League.

According to Sport, the Principality club are interested in Alejandro Balde, Barcelona’s left-back, whose future could be written away from Catalonia as early as next January.

It is a £34m (€40m) opportunity that is likely to appeal to Monaco, but the deal looks particularly complicated: several Premier League sides, as well as Italian clubs, are also in the running.

According to the Spanish outlet, Barcelona no longer rule out a departure for their 23-year-old defender. His agent, Jorge Mendes, has started sounding out the market to identify the options available to his client.

Monaco are among the suitors, but will have to contend with the ambitions of Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa. Roma and Juventus are also watching the situation.

Alejandro Balde, a market opportunity for Monaco

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

A product of La Masia, Balde seemed destined for an important future at Barcelona.

A Spain international, the defender had established himself as a regular starter at left-back, thanks in particular to his athletic qualities and his ability to make a difference down his flank. But his situation has changed considerably under Hansi Flick.

Competition has increased and his playing time has melted away this season: Balde has played only 124 minutes in the league and the Champions League. It is a demotion that is hard to accept for a young player who still needs to play regularly to continue his progress.

Barcelona have therefore set their starting price at around £34m (€40m). It is a significant sum, but one that could allow the Catalan club to free up cash and reduce their wage bill, with the aim of strengthening their central defence in particular - an ambitious option has been reactivated, with Jonathan Tah of Bayern Munich.

For Balde, a loan with an option to buy, potentially obligatory under certain conditions, is also possible.

For Monaco, the interest is obvious. The left-back has a particularly sought-after profile: quick, capable of making repeated runs in behind and providing real attacking overload.

In a team that is looking to establish its game in the opposition half, his qualities could be valuable. The Spaniard could also regain a starting role and far more playing time than he currently has at Barcelona.

Monaco face near-impossible competition

© Iconsport / SPI

However, Monaco are not alone in this matter. The Premier League appears to be a particularly credible destination for the Spanish left-back. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Aston Villa have all been sounded out by Mendes.

These clubs have greater financial resources than Monaco and can offer a particularly attractive sporting environment.

Roma and Juventus represent two other serious rivals. The Rome club are notably studying the possibility of a paid loan with an obligation to buy, conditional on qualification for next season’s Champions League. The player’s salary, however, is a financial obstacle for the Italian sides.

Monaco can nevertheless make one argument: the prospect of an important role from the moment he arrives, and the example of Ansu Fati, who relaunched himself well in the Principality last year. But between the financial demands of the Catalan club, Balde’s wages and the interest of several European heavyweights, Monaco will need to find the right arguments.

The move would be very interesting from a sporting point of view, but it remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to choose Ligue 1 over the Premier League or Serie A.