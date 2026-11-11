England vs. Croatia: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for UEFA Nations League clash

England and Croatia return to UEFA Nations League action on Thursday night.

The two teams are competing in Group 3 of League A as they bid to bolster their hopes in this competition and their chances of Euro 2028 qualification.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does England vs. Croatia kick off?

The Nations League match will kick off at 7.45pm, UK time, on Thursday.

Where is England vs. Croatia being played?

England against Spain will take place at Wembley Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 90,000

This is the first time that England have squared off against Croatia at this particular venue since their opening match of Euro 2020, which was held in June 2021.

How to watch England vs. Croatia in the UK

TV channels

The Nations League match will be shown live on ITV1 and STV for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

ITV's streaming service ITVX will be showing the Nations League match from Wembley live, and it can be accessed on phones, computers and games consoles.

In Scotland, the STV Player will provide similar levels of access.

Highlights

Action from the game will be uploaded to the ITV Sport YouTube channel and itv.com shortly after the full-time whistle at Wembley Stadium.

The @itvfootball X account will also post goals, red cards and other notable incidents.

What is at stake for England and Croatia?

When England lost to Spain on matchday one, Thomas Tuchel would have accepted that they needed four successive victories to remain in the hunt for top spot.

Not only have the Three Lions recorded three wins in a row, their 7-0 triumph in Croatia has essentially ensured that England will finish second in a worst-case scenario.

There is currently a 21-goal difference between England and Croatia in the table. For Croatia to remain as contenders for the runners-up spot, they must win by at least a 7-0 scoreline at Wembley.

Realistically-speaking, Croatia will be focused on avoiding relegation to League B of the UEFA Nations League. That would be achieved if they can avoid defeat at Wembley and Spain beat Czech Republic.

If Spain overcome Czech Republic in Prague, England would need to match the result of the world champions to take the race for first position to Sunday's showdown in Madrid.

> England vs. Croatia match preview