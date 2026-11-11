Man United scout 6ft 3in 'powerhouse' who could become Mauricio Pochettino's new £84m striker

Manchester United reportedly scouted Inter Milan's Francesco Pio Esposito during Sunday's Serie A fixture against Como.

The striker was on the scoresheet at San Siro, as Inter recorded a 2-0 win, and the 21-year-old has now netted four times in 13 appearances at club level this term, in addition to coming up with two assists.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future, with Arsenal also believed to be interested in bringing him to the Premier League.

According to Calciomercato, Man United had a scout in attendance against Como, with the Red Devils monitoring Esposito's performance.

The report claims that the 20-time English champions are keen on the forward, although Inter are said to value him in the region of £84m.

© Imago / Buzzi

Man United 'scout' Inter star Esposito

The 6ft 3in attacker has scored 15 goals and registered nine assists in 63 appearances for Inter in all competitions since breaking into the first team.

Esposito has also netted seven times in 13 appearances for Italy, and he could potentially be one of the biggest movers of next summer's transfer window.

Man United's desire to sign a new striker is obvious, with Benjamin Sesko's ongoing injury problems a real cause for concern at Old Trafford.

Sesko is still suffering with the shin injury that he picked up at the end of last season and is expected to be on the sidelines until at least January.

Joshua Zirkzee has come off the bench to score twice this season, but the Netherlands international is widely expected to leave Old Trafford next year.

Man United are hopeful that Sesko will be able to put his injury problems behind him next year to truly kickstart his Red Devils career, but another option is needed in the final third of the field.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Carrick exit: Man United 'agree terms' with Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is soon expected to be confirmed as the club's new head coach, with the Argentine said to have agreed personal terms with the 20-time English champions.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager is in line to replace Michael Carrick, with confirmation of his sacking expected to arrive before the end of Thursday.