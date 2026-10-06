Arsenal send scouts to watch £42.4m 'sensation' who is ideal Julian Alvarez alternative

Arsenal have put the wheels in motion to sign Inter Milan striker 'sensation' Francesco Pio Esposito in 2027, according to a report.

The Gunners have been counting the cost of a painful international break on the injury front, as Kai Havertz withdrew from the Germany squad after sustaining a hamstring injury against the Netherlands.

Arsenal are hopeful that Havertz has avoided a serious problem, but the 27-year-old's issue means that Mikel Arteta only has Viktor Gyokeres available as an out-and-out striking option.

Gyokeres has excelled for Sweden in the current international break, though, scoring in all four of their UEFA Nations League games ahead of a likely Premier League start against Leeds United on Saturday.

However, injuries to Havertz and more recently Christos Tzolis - who also hurt his hamstring on Greece duty - threaten to expose a lack of depth in the Arsenal attack, after the Gunners offloaded Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli in the summer without signing a replacement.

Arsenal 'hatch plan' to sign Pio Esposito in 2027

© Imago / Buzzi

Arsenal can target three free agents to solve their attacking deficiencies now, but heading into 2027, TEAMTalk claims that the Gunners have 'hatched a plan' to bring Esposito to the Emirates.

The report claims that Gunners chiefs have been running the rule over the 21-year-old - labelled a 'sensation' during the international break - in which he has made his mark for the Italy national team.

Arsenal scouts supposedly watched Esposito in Italy's 4-1 win over Turkey, in which he provided a goal and assist, before also finding the net in a 3-1 victory over the same opponents on Monday.

As well as keeping tabs on Esposito for Italy, Arsenal have been doing their due diligence domestically too, frequently making checks on the 2005-born forward's displays for Inter Milan.

Esposito has already provided three goal involvements in five Serie A appearances for the Nerazzurri this season, scoring two of his own and setting up one more.

Pio Esposito: Arsenal's perfect Julian Alvarez alternative?

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

Following a breakthrough 2025-26 campaign in which he amassed 11 goal involvements from 35 top-flight games, Esposito is currently winning the battle with Marcus Thuram to be Lautaro Martinez's first-choice partner.

Esposito has started four Serie A games for Inter this term, and the fledgling striker - valued at £42.4m by Transfermarkt - was recently rewarded with a bumper new contract until 2032.

Manchester United and Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in Esposito, but Arsenal have every incentive to go all out for the Italy international's signing in January or the summer of 2027.

At just 21 years old, Esposito would future proof the Arsenal attack, and his intimidating 6ft 3in frame means that the Gunners would still possess a physical presence up top in Havertz or Gyokeres's absences.

Unless Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez makes a dramatic U-turn on his transfer stance in the coming months, Esposito represents an ideal alternative to the Argentine for the Premier League champions.