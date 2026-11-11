Man United 'reach agreement' with Mauricio Pochettino as Michael Carrick's fate is sealed

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Mauricio Pochettino to become their next head coach, should Michael Carrick be sacked.

The club's director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada are meeting with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco on Wednesday to discuss Carrick's future at the helm.

The expectation is that Wilcox and Berrada will recommend Carrick is removed from his position as head coach due to the team's ongoing struggles.

Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann have all been strongly linked with the position in recent weeks.

However, USA head coach Pochettino has now emerged as the red-hot favourite.

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Man United 'reach agreement' with Pochettino

According to Sky Sports News, Man United have now come to an agreement with the Argentine over the managerial role at Old Trafford, should Carrick be sacked.

The report claims that the 20-time English champions are willing to pay the £7.4m required to release Pochettino from his contract with the United States.

Meanwhile, the club are also said to be prepared to pay compensation in order to ensure that Pochettino can bring his trusted staff members with him to Old Trafford.

Pochettino has a contract with the United States until the end of the 2030 World Cup.

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Carrick is set to lose his job as Man United head coach

Carrick took Man United training on Tuesday and has again been at Carrington on Wednesday amid the uncertainty surrounding his future.

At this stage, no confirmation has arrived in terms of a change of head coach, but the expectation is that the Englishman will lose his job over the next 24 hours or so.

Pochettino, who has previously managed Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the Premier League, is said to be incredibly keen on the Man United job.

The Argentine's first game in charge of the 20-time English champions is set to be the trip to Anfield to tackle Liverpool in the Premier League on November 22.

A difficult start to the 2026-27 campaign has left the Red Devils down in 18th spot in the Premier League table.