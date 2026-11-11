Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery favourite 'signs new deal' until 2032

Aston Villa have reportedly agreed a new long-term contract with Ian Maatsen.

In recent weeks, it has become an open secret that Unai Emery is negotiating fresh terms to remain in the Villa Park dugout past 2029.

While Villa chiefs were seemingly reacting to potential interest from Manchester United, Emery has also publicly reiterated his commitment to the West Midlands outfit.

Earlier this week, Villa also made progress on the playing side by activating a 12-month option in the contract of Victor Lindelof.

That was reward for the Sweden international becoming a mainstay in the centre of Emery's defence during 2026-27.

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Maatsen agrees new Aston Villa contract

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Villa have also moved to extend the contract of Maatsen, with a formal announcement seemingly expected.

Romano says that the left-back has agreed to pen a deal that runs until the end of 2031-32.

At a time when the 24-year-old is not necessarily guaranteed regular starts when Matteo Ruggeri is fit, it is a major commitment from both parties.

Maatsen has contributed three goals and four assists from 100 appearances since his arrival from Chelsea in the summer of 2024.

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Why are Aston Villa giving Maatsen a new contract?

With Maatsen already on terms until 2030, Villa did not necessarily need to hold any discussions with the Netherlands international.

At the same time, Maatsen's regular availability has proven important, and Emery will see him as a reliable member of the squad.

However, despite Maatsen impressing in the 2-1 victory over Manchester City last month, he did not feature in Villa's other two Premier League wins this season.