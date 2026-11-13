Friday's UEFA Nations League predictions including Serbia vs. Germany, Netherlands vs. Greece

Today's UEFA Nations League predictions include Serbia's clash with Germany, and a contest between Netherlands and Greece.

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Moldova and Kazakhstan will continue their respective 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaigns with a contest in Group C3 on Friday night.

Neither team can finish at the top of the section and secure automatic promotion to League B, but the pair are both in the running to qualify for the promotion playoffs.

We say: Moldova 1-1 Kazakhstan

Both teams are searching for valuable wins in Group C3, but the pair might have to settle for a share of the spoils in this Nations League fixture.

> Click here to read our full preview for Moldova vs. Kazakhstan, including team news and predicted lineups

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Andorra will conclude their Nations League D campaign on Friday, when they welcome Gibraltar to Estadi de la FAF d'Encamp.

The hosts are last in their three-team group with one point from their three matches so far, whereas the visitors are second with two points from two games.

We say: Andorra 1-1 Gibraltar

Neither side are likely to be at their best considering there is little to play for given all teams will be in Nations League C.

However, with Andorra backed by a home crowd, perhaps the hosts will be able take at least a point against Gibraltar, who have often travelled poorly.

> Click here to read our full preview for Andorra vs. Gibraltar, including team news and predicted lineups

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Looking to secure their first UEFA Nations League victory in more than six years, Liechtenstein welcome Azerbaijan to the Rheinpark Stadion on Friday night.

The hosts are preparing for their penultimate group-stage fixture, while this will be the fourth and final match of the campaign for Aykhan Abbasov's side.

We say: Liechtenstein 0-1 Azerbaijan

With Azerbaijan enjoying their best run of form for several years, they will be keen to close out the Nations League in positive fashion.

We see the away side coming away with three points and securing another 1-0 win over Liechtenstein.

> Click here to read our full preview for Azerbaijan vs. Liechtenstein, including team news and predicted lineups

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Kosicka Futbalova Arena will be the backdrop for a crucial showdown between two unbeaten teams in UEFA Nations League C's Group 3 on Friday, when Slovakia host Faroe Islands.

The Falcons could earn a fourth win in five games, though Landslidid will be motivated by the possibility of promotion.

We say: Slovakia 2-1 Faroe Islands

Slovakia are the favourites owing to the superior quality in their squad, and their 81-better FIFA ranking, though they are unlikely to pull off a second consecutive thrashing.

Faroe Islands are the only nation that have caused the Falcons to drop points in Group C3, so expect to see another close-fought contest between two unbeaten sides.

> Click here to read our full preview for Slovakia vs. Faroe Islands, including team news and predicted lineups

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Iceland could clinch promotion to Nations League C by beating hosts Bulgaria on Friday at Stadion Hristo Botev.

The Icelandic national team are currently top of Group C with eight points from four matchdays, whereas their opponents are third with four points and must win if they are to make certain that they remain in the race for promotion.

We say: Bulgaria 0-2 Iceland

Though home advantage has often been crucial for many teams, Bulgaria have struggled for consistency when playing as hosts.

Iceland have also performed well on their travels in the Nations League, and they should be confident that they can take three points on Friday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bulgaria vs. Iceland, including team news and predicted lineups

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Estonia square off against Luxembourg on Friday evening knowing that victory could guarantee them a top-two spot in UEFA Nations League Group C4.

However, despite sitting bottom of the group, Luxembourg can move level on points with their second-placed opponents with a win in Luxembourg City.

We say: Luxembourg 0-1 Estonia

With Estonia having shown their defensive quality at this level, it will be difficult for Luxembourg to get on the scoresheet. After Estonia beat Luxembourg by the solitary goal in their first meeting in October, we feel that a repeat scoreline could occur here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Luxembourg vs. Estonia, including team news and predicted lineups

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Scotland and North Macedonia will clash at Hampden Park on Friday night in UEFA Nations League B Group 1.

The hosts are third in the standings with four points, while the visitors are bottom of the table and yet to pick up a single point from four matches.

We say: Scotland 2-0 North Macedonia

Scotland may be enduring a difficult run, but they demonstrated their superiority over the struggling North Macedonia in the reverse fixture and should secure another comfortable win on Friday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Scotland vs. North Macedonia, including team news and predicted lineups

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Switzerland will be bidding to secure first spot in Group B1 and automatic promotion to League A when they continue their UEFA Nations League campaign on Friday against Slovenia.

National Team have been perfect in the 2026-27 tournament, collecting 12 points from four matches, and they will be facing a Slovenia side that are second in the section.

We say: Slovenia 1-2 Switzerland

This is shaping up to be a fascinating battle in the Nations League; it would not be a surprise to see the points shared, but we just have a feeling that Switzerland could edge a close match to continue their perfect record in the 2026-27 tournament.

> Click here to read our full preview for Slovenia vs. Switzerland, including team news and predicted lineups

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Potentially deciding who takes top spot in Group 2, the Netherlands and Greece will meet in Amsterdam for a UEFA Nations League clash on Friday evening.

Both unbeaten after four games - and level on eight points apiece - the sides are set to convene for their penultimate League A fixture.

We say: Netherlands 3-2 Greece

As the Netherlands can be caught out at the back - and their visitors have a bright crop of attacking talent - there should be more goals, after the teams' entertaining contest last month.

Though Greece are a rising force, their unbeaten streak could come to an end, as Xavi can welcome back Malen and Frenkie de Jong - even if his injured captain will be missed.

> Click here to read our full preview for Netherlands vs. Greece, including team news and predicted lineups

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Germany are under pressure to pick up all three points heading into their penultimate 2026-27 UEFA Nations League group fixture against Serbia on Friday night.

Jurgen Klopp's side are third in Group A2, three points behind second-placed Greece, while Serbia are at the bottom on zero points and cannot qualify for the quarter-finals.

We say: Serbia 1-2 Germany

Germany have been far from convincing in this Nations League tournament, but Serbia have also struggled, and we are backing Klopp's side to secure a valuable three points on Friday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Serbia vs. Germany, including team news and predicted lineups