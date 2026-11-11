Preview: Slovakia vs Faroe Islands - prediction, team news, lineups

Kosicka Futbalova Arena will be the backdrop for a crucial showdown between two unbeaten teams in UEFA Nations League C's Group 3 on Friday, when Slovakia host Faroe Islands.

The Falcons could earn a fourth win in five games, though Landslidid will be motivated by the possibility of promotion.

Match preview

Vladimir Weiss's Slovakia have produced an impressive campaign in the Nations League, and head into this week's showdown on the cusp of ascension to League B.

The Falcons kicked off their group action with a 2-0 win over Moldova on September 26, which they followed up three days later by beating Kazakhstan 2-1, making it six points from six on home turf.

Weiss's side also hammered Moldova 4-0 in their most recent outing on October 6, though they were held to a 1-1 draw by Friday's opponents prior - the only match the country have failed to triumph in so far.

Ten points from four games have put Slovakia in a commanding position at the top of Nations League Group C3, six clear of second-placed Faroe Islands.

Additionally, the Falcons - who have won four of their last five when playing as the hosts - know that even a draw would be enough to see them secure promotion with room to spare.

© Iconsport / Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL/Pixsell/Alamy Live News

Meanwhile, Eydun Klakstein's Faroe Islands may be ranked 126th in the world by FIFA compared to Slovakia's 46th, but they will be cautiously optimistic ahead of this clash.

Landslidid are widely-known as international strugglers, but they arrive on the back of a five-game unbeaten run, having yet to taste defeat in this edition of the Nations League.

That remarkable feat has Klakstein's men second in the table, sat in the promotion playoff spot and eyeing an improbable rise through the divisions.

On the other hand, it is notable that Faroe Islands have not come out on top in any of their four Nations League contests so far, even if they remain undefeated, drawing 2-2 with Kazakhstan last time out.

Likewise, Friday's visitors are level on four points with third-placed Moldova, who could usurp them given they are set to face bottom-of-the-pile Kazakhstan.

Slovakia Nations League form:

Faroe Islands Nations League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Dominika Kortvelyesiova

Slovakia will be lighter in midfield than ideal without Stanislav Lobotka (ankle) and the versatile Tomas Suslov (hamstring), though Peter Pokorny could be joined by Tomas Rigo and Ondrej Duda in the centre of the park.

Further forward, Middlesbrough's David Strelec may lead the attack, supported from out wide by Tomas Bobcek and Lukas Haraslin.

As for Faroe Islands, they are missing Mjallby left wing-back Martin Agnarsson, who is suspended after being sent off against Kazakhstan.

Filling the gaps this week, Klakstein could opt for Samuel Johansen Chukwudi on the left flank, with Joannes Kalso Danielsen on the right.

Elsewhere, Petur Knudsen should be on hand to start up top, supplied by Aki Samuelsen and Hanus Sorensen.

Slovakia possible starting lineup:

Greif; Mesik, Skriniar, Obert, Hancko; Rigo, Pokorny, Duda; Bobcek, Strelec, Haraslin

Faroe Islands possible starting lineup:

Lamhauge; Faero, Vatnhamar, Edmundsson; Danielsen, Turi, Bjartalid, Chukwudi; Samuelsen, Knudsen, Sorensen

We say: Slovakia 2-1 Faroe Islands

Slovakia are the favourites owing to the superior quality in their squad, and their 81-better FIFA ranking, though they are unlikely to pull off a second consecutive thrashing.

Faroe Islands are the only nation that have caused the Falcons to drop points in Group C3, so expect to see another close-fought contest between two unbeaten sides.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.