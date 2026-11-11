Preview: Bulgaria vs Iceland - prediction, team news, lineups

Iceland could clinch promotion to Nations League C by beating hosts Bulgaria on Friday at Stadion Hristo Botev.

The Icelandic national team are currently top of Group C with eight points from four matchdays, whereas their opponents are third with four points and must win if they are to make certain that they remain in the race for promotion.

Match preview

Given six games will take place in the group, Bulgaria would be unable to catch Iceland if they were to take just a point on Friday, but a win for second-placed Estonia against Luxembourg on the same day would increase their points tally to nine and make them unreachable.

Unfortunately for boss Atanas Ribarski, his side have only won one of their last six games in all competitions, losing on three occasions.

The hosts did beat Luxembourg 2-0 on October 6 in their most recent Nations League outing, and that was their second clean sheet in the group stage.

At the other end of the pitch, the Lions have only scored three goals in this iteration of the competition, and they have failed to find the back of the net in eight of their 15 most recent games.

Bulgaria have lost five of their past 10 clashes at home, a stretch in which they triumphed just once and were held to four stalemates.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Only first place will guarantee progression into Nations League B, and Iceland would secure first if they beat Bulgaria and Estonia lost against Luxembourg.

Head coach Arnar Gunnlaugsson will be frustrated that his side failed to beat Estonia on October 6, when the two sides drew 0-0.

However, Strakarnir Okkar are unbeaten in four games, winning twice, though it may be a concern that they have only won two of their past 10 clashes.

The visitors managed to beat their hosts 3-0 when they met on October 3, winning for the first time in any of their five encounters, with Bulgaria claiming victory three times.

Iceland come into Friday's match having drawn one and won one of their two away fixtures in the Nations League so far, but they were winless in their prior six contests on the road, suffering four defeats.

Bulgaria Nations League form:

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Bulgaria form (all competitions):

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Iceland Nations League form:

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Iceland form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

Bulgaria must be careful to avoid needless yellow cards on Friday given eight players are at risk of picking up a suspension, though they know they will be able to welcome back goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov and winger Lukas Petkov.

Mitov is likely to be stationed behind a back four featuring centre-backs Stefan Velkov and Emil Tsenov, while Andrian Kraev and Ilia Gruev could start in a double pivot.

Petkov is set to start on the right side of attack, with Kristiyan Balov on the left flank and Atanas Iliev through the middle.

Iceland could position Andri Gudjohnsen in an advanced role behind striker Orri Oskarsson, with the pair likely to be supported by midfielders Gylfi Sigurdsson and Isak Bergmann Johannesson.

Central defenders Brynjar Ingi Bjarnason and Hordur Magnusson are candidates to start in the heart of a back four.

Bulgaria possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Stoyanov, Velkov, Tsenov, Petrov; Kraev, Gruev; Petkov, Rusev, Balov; Iliev

Iceland possible starting lineup:

Valdimarsson; Palsson, Bjarnason, Magnusson, Gretarsson; Sigurdsson, Johannesson; Haraldsson, Gudjohnsen, Anderson; Oskarsson

We say: Bulgaria 0-2 Iceland

Though home advantage has often been crucial for many teams, Bulgaria have struggled for consistency when playing as hosts.

Iceland have also performed well on their travels in the Nations League, and they should be confident that they can take three points on Friday.

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