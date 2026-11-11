Preview: Cape Verde vs Liberia - prediction, team news, lineups

Cape Verde will be looking to get their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign off the mark when they welcome Liberia to the Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia on Friday evening.

The Blue Sharks sit third in Group K after back-to-back defeats to Mali and Rwanda, while the visitors are bottom of the table and also without a point.

Match preview

Cape Verde have made a disappointing start to the post-World Cup era, losing both of their opening Group K matches under new head coach Humberto Bettencourt.

They were beaten 3-1 by Mali before suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Rwanda, in which Gilson Benchimol's 40th-minute strike was cancelled out before half-time and the visitors scored again seven minutes into the second half.

Bettencourt, who spent six years as Bubista's assistant, has overseen two defeats in his first two competitive matches, leaving the Blue Sharks winless in their last six games (D3, L3), a run that includes goalless World Cup draws with Spain and Saudi Arabia, a 2-2 draw with Uruguay and a 3-2 round-of-32 defeat to Argentina.

However, their previous meetings with Liberia offer some encouragement, as Cape Verde have won three of the four encounters between the sides, including a 4-1 home victory in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in March 2011.

© Iconsport / BackpagePix

Liberia, meanwhile, began their qualifying campaign with a 3-1 defeat in Kigali, where Sylvanus Nimely scored their only goal before Rwanda restored their two-goal advantage from the penalty spot in the 44th minute.

The Lone Star then suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Mali, with Martial Tia's 79th-minute strike settling the contest.

Moroccan coach Mohammed Adil Erradi, who took charge of his first competitive match in Kigali, is still waiting for his first victory.

Liberia have won just one of their last eight matches (D2, L5), with that success coming in a 3-1 friendly victory over Sierra Leone in June, while they have scored just once in their two qualifiers, making a trip to Praia a difficult assignment for a side ranked 146th in the world.

Cape Verde Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

L

L

Cape Verde form (all competitions):

D

D

D

L

L

L

Liberia Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

L

L

Liberia form (all competitions):

L

D

L

W

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Cape Verde have named a 26-man squad for the double-header, with goalkeeper Vozinha expected to start despite coming under scrutiny following the defeat to Rwanda.

The midfield options include Deroy Duarte, Kevin Pina, Jamiro Monteiro and Laros Duarte, while Dailon Livramento and Ryan Mendes are among the leading attacking options.

Huddersfield Town winger Derenseli Fernandes has been included, but defenders Roberto Lopes and Diney Borges are missing from the selection.

Liberia also have significant absentees, with captain Oscar Dorley ruled out after picking up a hamstring injury while playing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Taawoun.

Goalkeeper Tommy Songo is also injured, with Derrick Julu recalled to replace him.

Erradi has welcomed back Hammarby Talang striker William Gibson, while Ralph Weah has also earned a place in the 24-man squad.

Cape Verde possible starting lineup:

Vozinha; Pina, Costa, Diney, Lopes Cabral; Pina, Duarte, Monteiro; Mendes, Livramento, Benchimol

Liberia possible starting lineup:

Williams; Dweh, Sangare, Fully; Ledlum, Tweh, Kenneh, Teah, Nyenetue; Nimely, Kosiah

We say: Cape Verde 2-1 Liberia

Cape Verde have the quality and home advantage to make them favourites, although their defensive problems should give the visitors some encouragement.

The hosts should have enough to claim their first points of the campaign, but their recent struggles suggest it may not be a comfortable evening.

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