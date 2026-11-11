Spurs transfer news: Pedro Porro admits admiration of Barcelona chief Joan Laporta is "flattering"

Pedro Porro has reaffirmed his commitment to Tottenham Hotspur, despite admitting that he is 'flattered' to have an admirer in Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

The 2026 World Cup winner has recently committed his future to Spurs by signing a new long-term contract.

However, having admitted that he would like to return to La Liga at some point in his career, speculation remains over his future.

Given his status with Spain, it is fair to assume that only Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are potential destinations for the 27-year-old.

Speaking in an interview with SPORT, Porro acknowledged that he was grateful for the "compliment" that had come his way.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Porro speaks on Spurs future, Barcelona interest

When quizzed on his current status, Porro said: "I have a contract with my club and I'm very happy there. I also have to respect that.

"Obviously, that's football: things come up, rumours circulate, but right now I'm focused on the national team and then we'll see."

Nevertheless, when asked specifically on interest from Barcelona, he added: "Yes, of course it's flattering.

"When one of the best clubs in the world is interested in you, or at least that's what they say, it's always a good thing, because it probably means I'm doing my job well. I have to keep going in the same direction."

Porro revealed that he had not been made known about Laporta describing himself as a fan of his, saying: "I hadn't seen it. It's also a compliment on his part.

"As I said before, it's good when, for example, the president of another club, not mine, values ​​my work. It certainly means I'm doing things right."

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How long will Porro stay at Spurs?

With a contract in place at the Tottenham Hotspur until 2031, Porro will not be leaving North London anytime soon.

The assumption is that he will reach at least 2028 in the colour of Spurs, then reassess his future after Euro 2028.

A middle ground may be found by all parties, with Porro likely to want to play in La Liga before the latter phase of his career.