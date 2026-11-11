Arsenal transfer news: Viktor Gyokeres makes Mikel Arteta feelings clear amid Gunners exit talk

Viktor Gyokeres has suggested that he has no desire to push for a transfer away from Arsenal.

Having netted 14 goals in the Gunners' Premier League title success in 2025-26, the Sweden international has etched his name in the club's history books.

However, Gyokeres has accumulated just 181 minutes of top-flight football this campaign, with Mikel Arteta showing preference to Kai Havertz.

Although the 28-year-old has featured regularly in the Champions League, being viewed as second choice by Arteta has thrown up question marks over his future.

Nevertheless, in an interview with Fotbollskanalen, Gyokeres has made his feelings clear over recent speculation.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Gyokeres delivers fresh update on Arsenal future

When quizzed on whether he wanted to stay at the Emirates Stadium, Gyokeres replied: "I want to".

Meanwhile, he was naturally asked about his relationship with Arteta, with the Spaniard not always getting the best out of the frontman.

He said: "Communication with Arteta is good. We talk about football and how we should play.

"Before a match, if I’m going to start, we talk about the opposition and what I should be thinking about."

© Iconsport / Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

No foundation to Gyokeres speculation

While Gyokeres has perhaps not met people's expectations since his move from Sporting Lisbon, that is not to say that he has not been an asset to Arsenal.

A return of 23 goals and six assists from 69 appearances is an acceptable return, particularly when Arsenal have spent much of that period at the top of the Premier League.

Gyokeres brings qualities to Arsenal that Havertz does not, and vice versa. That is realistically why Arteta appreciates having their different profiles at his disposal.

With Gyokeres having a contract at Arsenal until 2030, there is little prospect of an exit anytime soon.