Chelsea injury news: Blues handed Josh Acheampong blow

Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong has allegedly withdrawn from international duty with England Under-21s.

Having been largely snubbed by the likes of Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior, the 20-year-old has starred under Xabi Alonso.

In sharp contrast to 2025-26, Acheampong has accumulated the sixth most minutes of Chelsea's outfield players in this season's Premier League.

However, the academy graduate was a notable absentee from the squad that suffered a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland last weekend.

At the time, the injury being carried by the versatile defender was described as 'minor'.

© Imago / Sportimage

Acheampong withdraws from England Under-21s

According to football.london journalist Bobby Vincent, Acheampong has now withdrawn from representing England Under-21s over the November international break.

When Acheampong remained in the group at the start of the week, the assumption had been that he would be available for the games against Portugal and France.

Instead, the youngster has seemingly returned to Chelsea, where he will be assessed ahead of the resumption of Premier League action later in the month.

© Imago / News Images

Will Acheampong be fit for Chelsea vs. Leeds?

The report emphasises that Acheampong's fitness issue is not expected to keep him out in the long term.

Presumably, playing him in two international friendlies has not been deemed worth the risk.

He has already racked up nine starts and two substitute outings for Chelsea this season, as well as made two starts for England Under-21s.

Therefore, a brief rest before the resumption of action may prove to be a blessing in disguise for a player who barely played between January and June.