Chelsea transfer news: Malo Gusto 'communicates' stance to Blues chiefs amid exit talk

Malo Gusto has allegedly told Chelsea officials that he is open to leaving Stamford Bridge in the winter transfer window.

During the summer, the France international was linked with a move to the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, with Chelsea said to have set the 23-year-old's valuation in excess of £70m, an exit never came close to fruition.

Gusto has since gone on to make six starts and four substitute outings under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Nevertheless, as per BBC Sport, Gusto has grown unhappy with his game time.

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Gusto holds Chelsea transfer talks

The report claims that Gusto 'amicably communicated internally' that he is open to taking a new challenge elsewhere.

Gusto is said to be assessing his options, aware that there will be interest in his services.

That said, it remains to be seen how Chelsea will react to the development, particularly with regards to an asking price that is generally viewed as too big.

A total of three goals and 18 assists have been contributed from his 144 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions.

His contract is due to expire at the end of 2029-30.

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Why Chelsea will need to compromise over Gusto stance

Realistically-speaking, no club is going to be prepared to pay anywhere close to Chelsea's alleged £75m valuation.

Even though a number of top European clubs will take an interest in Gusto's profile, they will not meet Chelsea's demands.

Chelsea's hierarchy may have to be open to accepting loan proposals for the former Lyon star.

The West Londoners committed to a deal worth in the region of £35m when signing Gusto in the 2023 winter transfer window.

With Gusto's reputation only improving minimally, they should not expect to generate bids much higher than that figure.