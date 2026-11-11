Next Man United manager: Why Darren Fletcher could be set for interim head coach role while Red Devils wait for Mauricio Pochettino

USA are reportedly still expecting head coach Mauricio Pochettino to lead them into their two November internationals against Haiti.

Pochettino has allegedly come to an agreement with Manchester United over personal terms and is set to become their new head coach, should Michael Carrick, as expected, be sacked.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there is still no communication from Man United over a departure for Carrick, but the Englishman is set to lose his job over the next 24 hours.

Pochettino is the red-hot favourite for the role at Old Trafford, and it is understood that an agreement in principle with the Argentine's representatives has been reached.

However, according to The Independent's Miguel Delaney, there is "still some way to go".

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Pochettino to Man United 'not imminent'

The publication claims that the United States are expecting Pochettino to lead them into their two matches against Haiti on November 14 and November 18 respectively.

Man United, though, are pushing to have Pochettino available sooner, given that the team will be back in Premier League action against Liverpool on November 22.

There is allegedly an option to appoint Darren Fletcher as an interim head coach once again, should Man United be unable to conclude a deal quickly.

Fletcher, who is the head coach of Man United Under-18s, was the club's caretaker head coach in January following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada met with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco on Wednesday to discuss Carrick's future.

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Carrick is set to lose his job as Man United head coach

An announcement regarding Carrick's removal as head coach could come on Thursday.

Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann are all available for an immediate start and have been linked with the position at Old Trafford.

However, Pochettino has emerged as the club's number one choice.

Pochettino has a contract with the United States until the end of the 2030 World Cup, and Man United need to pay a £7.4m compensation fee to bring him to Old Trafford, with further fees required to appoint his trusted coaching staff, including assistant Jesus Perez.

A difficult start to the 2026-27 campaign has left Man United down in 18th spot in the Premier League table, winning just once in England's top flight this term.