Preview: Salamanca CF UDS vs Celta Vigo - prediction, team news, lineups

Celta Vigo will aim to avoid a shock elimination in the first round of the Copa del Rey when they tackle fourth-tier outfit Salamanca CF UDS on Friday night.

The visitors have been runners-up in the Copa del Rey on three previous occasions, including in 2000-01, while Salamanca have never been past the second round of the tournament.

Match preview

Salamanca are managed by a legendary figure in La Liga, with ex-Athletic Bilbao forward Iker Muniain at the helm of the Spanish outfit.

Muniain played 560 matches for Athletic during his professional career, and he is now tasked with helping Salamanca provide a shock in the first round of the 2026-27 Copa del Rey.

Salamanca have been a fourth-tier outfit since 2024-25, earning promotion from the fifth tier in 2023-24, and they are aiming to reach the second round of the Copa del Rey for just the second time in their history, previously securing a spot at that stage in 2024-25.

The hosts will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 win over Real Avila in the league, and they also recorded a 1-0 victory in their last home fixture over Gimnastia Segoviana on November 1.

This fixture had originally been due to take place at the end of October, but it was postponed following the tragic train crash in the province of Toledo, and it was then agreed by both clubs to be played during the international break.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Celta will enter this match off the back of a goalless draw with Levante; the result left them 11th in the La Liga table, picking up 13 points from 12 matches.

The Sky Blues are also playing in the Europa League this season, picking up three points from their four matches in the competition to sit 27th in the overall table.

Claudio Giraldez's side will resume their La Liga action against Real Madrid on November 21 but first have to navigate their way into the second round of the Copa del Rey.

Celta have never won the Copa del Rey, but they have reached the final of the tournament on three previous occasions, lastly finishing as runners-up in 2000-01, suffering a 3-1 defeat to Real Zaragoza in Seville.

The Sky Blues have previously faced Salamanca in the Copa del Rey, recording a 7-0 victory when the two teams locked horns in December 2024.

Salamanca CF UDS form (all competitions):

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

Team News

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Salamanca are expected to have Larry Opara at the tip of their attack on Friday, while William Pena is expected to feature in a wide area for the hosts.

Oscar Leon has scored twice in 10 appearances for Salamanca this season, and the 21-year-old is also in line to feature in the starting team.

Salamanca have not reported any injury problems for this match, so head coach Muniain could have a full squad available for the standout Copa del Rey fixture.

Celta have been boosted by the news that Ilaix Moriba has withdrawn from the Guinea squad and will therefore be available for the clash with Salamanca.

However, Sebastian Caceres is unavailable due to international commitments with Uruguay.

Celta will also be missing Borja Iglesias, Carl Starfelt, Jones El Abdellaoui, Alvaro Nunez and Miguel Roman for the cup fixture due to injury problems.

Salamanca CF UDS possible starting lineup:

Ayala; Ucin, Murua, Levrand, Rivas; Cristeto, Alsua; Leon, Txoperena, Pena; Opara

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Rodriguez, Lago, Alonso; Rueda, Febas, Burcio, Carreira; Alvarez, Duran, Swedberg

We say: Salamanca CF UDS 0-4 Celta Vigo

Celta are set to name a strong side on Friday, and we are expecting the Sky Blues to comfortably secure their spot in the next round of the competition.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.