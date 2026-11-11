Next Man United manager: Thoughts of Red Devils dressing room on potential Unai Emery arrival 'revealed'

A number of Manchester United players had allegedly been hoping that the club would appoint Unai Emery as their next head coach.

Michael Carrick is expected to be sacked by the 20-time English champions, with an announcement from the club potentially coming on Thursday.

Mauricio Pochettino, who is in charge of the United States, is set to be appointed as the club's new head coach once Carrick's exit has been confirmed.

However, according to talkSPORT, a number of Man United players had been hoping that the club would bring in Emery as their next manager.

Emery is admired by senior figures at Man United, but the Spaniard is in discussions with Aston Villa over a new long-term contract.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage, SPI

Man United players 'wanted Emery' as new head coach

The 55-year-old's existing deal is due to run until June 2029, but an announcement over an extension is expected in the not too distant future.

Earlier this month, Emery revealed that discussions were taking place over keeping him at Villa Park on an even longer basis.

"My ambition is to keep our consistency and how we are improving and building lots of things positively. It is a huge challenge," the Villa boss told reporters.

"They decided, speaking with us last year, to build a new stand to add more supporters at Villa Park. That is a clear step forward to get better.

"How we are increasing our budget each year, and revenue through our performance by playing in Europe and improving players, selling players, then buying young talented players, this is the process and ambition we should keep in the future.

"I had a good meeting with Nassef Sawiris, very good meeting, very positive. Let's talk next week, trying to get everything we spoke about together. We were speaking about how we can set our project stronger with a deal, yes."

© Imago / Sportimage

When are Man United back in action?

Man United faced Villa in the Premier League last time out, twice coming from two goals behind to draw 4-4 with Emery's side at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will return to action against Liverpool at Anfield on November 22, and the expectation is that Pochettino will be in charge for that contest.