Thibaut Courtois reveals how Jose Mourinho has changed since Chelsea

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed that Jose Mourinho is a calmer and less intense manager than the one he worked under at Chelsea 12 years ago, although the Portuguese coach has lost none of his commanding personality.

The Belgium international, who won the Premier League under Mourinho at Stamford Bridge in 2014-15, has been reunited with his former manager following the latter's return to the Santiago Bernabeu during the summer.

Their second spell together has allowed Courtois to observe how Mourinho's approach to managing players has evolved, particularly in the dressing room.

Speaking to Sky Sports during the Web Summit in Lisbon, the 34-year-old suggested that experience has made the former Chelsea boss more measured in his dealings with players.

However, Courtois believes Mourinho's authority remains unmistakable and even suggested that his arrival provided precisely the kind of presence Real Madrid needed.

The goalkeeper also shared an unusual story about their reunion, revealing that he accidentally ignored Mourinho's first message for two weeks while representing Belgium at the 2026 World Cup.

“I think sometimes he’s a bit more calmer” Thibaut Courtois on Jose Mourinho's managerial style at Real Madrid compared to how he was at Chelsea ⏪ https://t.co/9HGnNSTzE2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 10, 2026

Thibaut Courtois explains how Jose Mourinho has changed since Chelsea

Courtois was part of the Chelsea squad that secured the Premier League title during Mourinho's second spell in west London, having returned from his loan spell at Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2014.

The pair worked together during a successful 2014-15 campaign, when Chelsea also won the League Cup, before Mourinho left the club in December 2015.

More than a decade later, Courtois believes the Portuguese coach has developed a slightly different approach to handling the demands of an elite dressing room.

"I think he himself says he has maybe grown to be more mature," Courtois explained.

"And with the experience, I think sometimes he is a bit calmer.

"At Chelsea, I remember he was a bit stronger in the dressing room, a bit more intense. Also now he is, but I feel he is a tiny bit less from what I remember from 12 years ago."

The Belgian nevertheless stressed that Mourinho continues to command the attention of everyone around him.

"But he's still the same personality, the same presence," he added.

"He fills the room. When you come in and he's there, you feel he's there. I think that is something that we needed."

Those comments offer an insight into how Mourinho has been received by one of Madrid's most experienced players following his return to the Spanish capital.

The 63-year-old began his second spell at the Bernabeu after Madrid endured a trophyless 2025-26 campaign, with Courtois among the senior figures already familiar with his methods.

Mourinho's side have recovered from two early La Liga defeats to establish an eight-match winning streak across all competitions.

That sequence includes a 2-1 victory over Barcelona at Camp Nou on October 25 and last weekend's 3-0 success against Valencia.

Madrid have also won their opening four Champions League matches, leaving them well placed to secure direct qualification for the knockout stages.

In La Liga, they sit three points behind leaders Barcelona after 12 matches, having accumulated 30 points from 10 victories.

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Courtois reveals how he accidentally ignored Mourinho for two weeks

Despite his enthusiasm about working with Mourinho again, Courtois admitted their reunion began with a communication mishap.

The goalkeeper was away with Belgium at the World Cup when Mourinho first attempted to contact him following his appointment at Real Madrid.

However, the message arrived while Courtois was travelling, and he failed to notice it amid the disruption caused by the flight and the time difference.

"He texted me when he arrived in Madrid, but I ignored his message for two weeks," Courtois revealed.

"We were at the World Cup at the time, and the day he texted me, we were on a plane."

The Belgian explained that the lack of Wi-Fi meant several messages went unnoticed, with the misunderstanding only becoming clear when Mourinho contacted him again after an international match.

"Later, after a match, he texted me again, and I asked someone at Real Madrid, 'Is this the coach's number?' But everything is fine now."

The incident did nothing to diminish Courtois's enthusiasm about their reunion.

The goalkeeper explained that he and Mourinho had parted on good terms when the manager left Chelsea and that he had been looking forward to working under him again.

For Courtois, the most significant change is not in Mourinho's authority but in how he exercises it.

That assessment comes at an encouraging moment for Madrid, who will attempt to extend their winning sequence when they host Celta Vigo on November 21 following the international break.

The reunion has already produced positive results, and Courtois's account suggests that Mourinho has found a balance between the demanding management style that defined his Chelsea years and a more measured approach at the Bernabeu.