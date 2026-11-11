Barcelona transfer news: La Liga champions 'learn asking price' for Ajax star Youri Baas ahead of January market

Ajax have reportedly informed Barcelona that Youri Baas will not be allowed to leave the Dutch club in 2027 for less than €34m (£28.4m).

The 23-year-old has made 108 appearances for Ajax since breaking into their first team, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in the process.

Baas has made 11 Champions League appearances for his Amsterdam club, while he is just two short of a century of Eredivisie appearances, with 27 of those coming for NEC Nijmegen during a loan spell in 2023-24.

The Dutchman's performances this season have allegedly attracted a host of attention, with Real Madrid one of the clubs believed to be keen.

Barcelona are also said to have expressed an interest, as the Catalan outfit look to boost their defensive options in January.

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Ajax 'set £28.4m price' for Barcelona-linked Baas

According to De Telegraaf, Ajax would not be prepared to sell Baas unless an offer of at least €34m (£28.4m) arrived, such is his importance.

The defender has already made 17 appearances for his Dutch club during the 2026-27 campaign, scoring twice and registering one assist in the process.

Baas, who has a contract with Ajax until June 2028, is capable of playing both centre-back and left-back, which could make him even more valuable for Barcelona.

Recent injuries for Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde exposed a lack of depth in Barcelona's defence, and they are expected to add in that area at the start of 2027.

“I said it during the transfer window, we always talk about what’s best for the team, how we can improve it. It’s something we’re working on. We’ll see. We have a few weeks left before the transfer window opens,” Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick told reporters at the end of October when asked about a potential defensive addition in January.

"We’ve discussed it with Deco (sporting director), Bojan (football coordinator), and my staff. That’s how we do things. If we can, maybe we will."

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Barcelona are expected to sign a defender in January

Baas has already discussed the possibility of moving to Camp Nou.

“I’ve no idea where they’re coming from, but I have seen something. It’s nice, of course,” Baas told VoetbalPrimeur recently when questioned on the alleged interest from Barcelona.

“I think it’s the biggest club in the world. It’s a huge compliment."

Barcelona have also been linked with Jonathan Tah, but a move for the Bayern Munich centre-back in January is viewed as highly unlikely at this stage of proceedings.