Aston Villa transfer news: West Ham, European giants 'showing attention' in Argentine goalkeeper

West Ham United and Atletico Madrid have allegedly joined the race to sign River Plate goalkeeper Santiago Beltran.

Having started his reign at West Ham with just one point from games against Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers, Scott Parker is under pressure to move the Hammers up the Championship table.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid's defeat to Barcelona last weekend has left Diego Simeone's side as outsiders in the La Liga title race.

Therefore, it is plausible that both clubs will be in the market for new players in 2027, including the winter transfer window.

As per TyC Sports, Beltran has been placed on the transfer shortlist of both clubs.

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West Ham, Atletico Madrid join Santiago Beltran race

The report claims that River Plate have already decided to cash in on the 22-year-old goalkeeper next year.

Although he has conceded just 36 goals and kept 19 clean sheets in 45 matches, the one-cap Argentina international's contract is due to expire in December 2027.

As a result, River Plate are seemingly eager to find a buyer in January, with Beltran expected to move to Europe.

Beltran is said to be 'attracting attention' from both West Ham and Atletico, adding to a report from El Intransigente that Aston Villa are also keen on the stopper.

River Plate will allegedly change their stance if he decides that he wants to pen a new contract over the coming months.

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Why Beltran is unlikely to join Aston Villa, West Ham or Atletico Madrid

While Beltran may feel that he can elevate his career with a move to England or Spain, none of the aforementioned clubs are right for him.

Beltran would be second choice at Aston Villa and Atletico, while West Ham are in the Championship and face a battle to secure a return to the Premier League.

The most logical choice would be to bide his time until a European club where he would become first choice expresses an interest in his signature.