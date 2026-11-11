Preview: Netherlands vs Greece - prediction, team news, lineups

Potentially deciding who takes top spot in Group 2, the Netherlands and Greece will meet in Amsterdam for a UEFA Nations League clash on Friday evening.

Both unbeaten after four games - and level on eight points apiece - the sides are set to convene for their penultimate League A fixture.

Match preview

With two rounds remaining, the fight for a qualification from Group 2 remains close, with the Netherlands and Greece only separated by goals scored - in that respect, the Greeks trail by two.

Meanwhile, traditional heavyweights Germany sit just three points behind in third place, and only the top two will go through to the Nations League quarter-finals.

So far, the Netherlands have won twice and twice fought back to draw, showing plenty of character under new national coach Xavi.

Cody Gakpo's late strike stole a point against old foes Germany on matchday one, before home and away wins over rock-bottom Serbia were split by a thrilling game in Greece.

Trailing 2-0 as the final half-hour approached, Oranje roared back to claim a draw, thanks to goals from captain Virgil van Dijk and impact substitute Tijjani Reijnders.

All of which means three points from Friday's reverse fixture could see them potentially confirm entry to the knockout phase, which will begin early next year.

© Imago / One Inch Productions

That 2-2 draw in Thessaloniki was as close as Greece have come to beating their Dutch counterparts in a senior competitive match.

Extending a long reign of dominance, the Netherlands had previously won both qualifiers between the pair en route to Euro 2024, but the Greeks will be buoyed by their meeting on matchday three.

Only promoted from League B last time around, the Galanolefki are still undefeated at Europe's elite level, as a talented new generation breaks through.

After overturning a deficit to beat Serbia in their opener - via a stoppage-time winner from Como striker Tasos Douvikas - they followed up with an impressive 1-0 win over Germany.

Having subsequently come within minutes of upsetting the Netherlands, three days later they held Jurgen Klopp and co to a goalless home draw.

Firmly in contention for a quarter-final berth, Ivan Jovanovic's side will now aim to build on that momentum with an historic success at Johan Cruijff Arena.

Netherlands Nations League form:

Greece Nations League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

The hosts must negotiate their final pair of group games without Ryan Gravenberch, Kenneth Taylor, Brian Brobbey and Van Dijk, all of whom have withdrawn due to injury.

Brentford's Sepp van den Berg has been drafted in as cover for Oranje's vastly experienced skipper, who received his 100th international cap last month.

Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners partnered Van Dijk against Serbia, but the more conventional North London duo of Jan Paul van Hecke and Jurrien Timber are likely to play on Friday night.

Mexx Meerdink impressed in Xavi's first camp, and the Catalan coach has somewhat surprisingly kept faith in Joshua Zirkzee; yet, Donyell Malen will expect to start after returning to the squad, having scored 14 goals in 12 Roma appearances this season.

Another Serie A star, Douvikas recently netted a Champions League hat-trick; however, he faces a fight to displace Vangelis Pavlidis or Fotis Ioannidis in the visitors' front line.

In fact, Jovanovic has plenty of attacking options to choose from, including Konstantinos Karetsas and Premier League pair Christos Tzolis and Charalampos Kostoulas.

After picking up their second booking of the campaign against Germany, both Christos Zafeiris and Manolis Saliakas must serve a one-match ban; the latter's absence offers a chance for Lazaros Rota or Georgios Vagiannidis to start at right-back.

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, J. Timber, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; Q. Timber, De Jong, Veerman; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo

Greece possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Masouras, Kourbelis, Androutsos, Tzolis; Ionannidis, Pavlidis

We say: Netherlands 3-2 Greece

As the Netherlands can be caught out at the back - and their visitors have a bright crop of attacking talent - there should be more goals, after the teams' entertaining contest last month.

Though Greece are a rising force, their unbeaten streak could come to an end, as Xavi can welcome back Malen and Frenkie de Jong - even if his injured captain will be missed.

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