Tottenham receive double injury boost before Man United as Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke updates delivered

Tottenham Hotspur are confident that the injuries Jan Paul van Hecke and Micky van de Ven sustained on Netherlands duty are not serious, according to a report.

Roberto De Zerbi had been dealt a major double defensive concern during the international break, as Van Hecke withdrew from the Netherlands squad at the start of the month.

The centre-back had played the full 90 in Oranje's 1-1 draw with Germany and 2-1 win over Serbia, before picking up a foot problem and returning to North London.

Meanwhile, Van de Ven retained his spot at left-back throughout the Netherlands' four fixtures, but the 25-year-old also suffered a new blow in Sunday's second 2-1 triumph against Serbia.

Van de Ven hurt his wrist after Serbia striker Luka Jovic landed on his arm, meaning that the Netherlands had to finish the game with 10 men after Xavi had made all of his substitutions.

Tottenham 'relieved' over Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke injuries

© Iconsport / PA Images

However, according to Dutch outlet VI, there is 'relief' at Tottenham, who are not expecting Van Hecke or Van de Ven to be sidelined for a long time.

Netherlands boss Xavi played down concerns over Van de Ven in Sunday's post-game press conference, saying: "It's okay. He felt dizzy because he had a lot of pain in his finger. But it is not a major injury."

The report also adds that Van Hecke's foot injury is only a minor one, and Spurs can expect the former Brighton & Hove Albion defender to make a complete recovery 'soon'.

There is optimism at Tottenham that the pair will be able to face Manchester United in their first game back on Saturday, although there is still an element of doubt over Van Hecke, who needs a "speedy recovery" to make himself available.

Van Hecke has started every Tottenham Premier League match this season following his summer arrival from Brighton, while Van de Ven has made the first XI in four of Spurs' five top-flight games, missing the opening 3-0 loss to Brentford.

How can Tottenham replace Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke?

© Iconsport / SUSA

While the initial prognosis on both Van Hecke and Van de Ven is promising, there is still no guarantee that the Dutchmen will be given the green light to face Man United this weekend.

However, Roberto De Zerbi can call on three experienced options to replace the stricken pair if need be; Tosin Adarabioyo, Marcos Senesi and the long-serving Ben Davies.

Adarabioyo and Senesi would be first in line for starts if both Van Hecke and Van de Ven are unavailable, and Senesi would at least be able to replicate Van Hecke's standout passing ability from the back.

Nevertheless, the prospective absence of both Van Hecke and Van de Ven would be especially damaging for a Tottenham side who are bottom of the Premier League table and still searching for their first top-flight win of the season.