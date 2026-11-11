JJ Gabriel to Real Madrid: Announcement 'imminent' as Los Blancos win race for Man United wonderkid

JJ Gabriel will reportedly sign his contract with Real Madrid by the start of next week, with Los Blancos winning the race for the Manchester United wonderkid.

Man United were stunned in September when the attacker's representatives told the English club that he wanted to leave in search of pastures new.

The teenager had been due to sign scholarship terms with the Red Devils on his 16th birthday in October, with a professional contract then expected to follow a year later.

Man United had allegedly initially been confident of convincing JJ Gabriel to remain at Old Trafford, but the club have since admitted defeat.

Barcelona, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain had all been linked with the attacker, but Real Madrid have won the race for his signature.

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JJ Gabriel to sign Real Madrid contract 'by start of next week'

According to journalist Ben Fernandes Santos, JJ Gabriel is due to sign his contract with Real Madrid by next week at the latest.

As a result, the saga is set to come to an end in the near future.

Real Madrid allegedly want to initially use JJ Gabriel in their Castilla outfit, who operate in Spain's third division, but it is not expected to be long before the teenager secures first-team action in either La Liga or the Champions League.

JJ Gabriel made his senior debut for Man United in their pre-season game against Atletico Madrid during the summer, and he is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in world football.

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Man United are set to lose wonderkid JJ Gabriel

The forward has a deal with Man United's academy until the end of the campaign, but the teenager has a European passport through both of his parents.

A FIFA loophole could therefore see him join Real Madrid at the start of 2027.

JJ Gabriel, who has not been at Man United's training complex since September, boasts a record of 29 goals and four assists in 32 appearances for Man United Under-18s.