JJ Gabriel future: Real Madrid 'map out' pathway for Man United wonderkid into first team at Bernabeu

Real Madrid have reportedly already mapped out a pathway for JJ Gabriel into the first team at Bernabeu, as Los Blancos close in on a deal for the Manchester United wonderkid.

Man United have finally admitted defeat when it comes to the 16-year-old, who informed the club in September of his desire to seek pastures new.

Barcelona, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs to be linked with JJ Gabriel, but it is understood that Real Madrid are now close to an agreement, with the teenager expected to move to Bernabeu at the start of 2027.

According to The Telegraph, Real Madrid want to initially use JJ Gabriel in their Castilla outfit, who operate in Spain's third division.

However, the report claims that the teenager will not have to wait long to secure first-team action in either La Liga or the Champions League.

© Imago / Sportimage

Real Madrid 'closing in' on deal for JJ Gabriel

JJ Gabriel made his senior debut for Man United in their pre-season game against Atletico Madrid during the summer, but he is yet to feature for the first team in a competitive match.

The attacker had been due to sign scholarship terms with the Red Devils on his 16th birthday last month, with a professional contract then expected to follow a year later.

However, JJ Gabriel's representatives informed Man United in September that the youngster would be looking to leave the club as soon as possible.

JJ Gabriel has a deal with Man United's academy until the end of the campaign, but the teenager has a European passport through both of his parents, and a FIFA loophole could see him join Real Madrid at the start of 2027.

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo/Alamy

JJ Gabriel's exit is a major blow for Man United

JJ Gabriel is one of the most talented youngsters in world football, and there is no question that his imminent exit is a major blow for Man United.

The attacker boasts a record of 29 goals and four assists in 32 appearances for Man United Under-18s, while he has scored twice and registered two assists in two appearances for Man United Under-21s in the Premier League 2.

Initially, Man United had been hopeful of convincing JJ Gabriel and his representatives to reverse the decision.

However, JJ Gabriel has not been at Carrington since September, showing his clear desire to move on, with the attacker training in Spain ahead of an expected move to Madrid.