Man Utd next manager news: Special Cesc Fabregas agreement truth 'revealed' amid Red Devils struggle

Como president Miran Suwarso has denied the presence of a special clause in Cesc Fabregas's managerial contract.

Manchester United fans are watching the 39-year-old's coaching work with considerable envy at the beginning of this term, with the Red Devils supposedly reaching out to Didier Deschamps over potentially replacing Michael Carrick.

It is not only the dugout where the 20-time English champions are plotting change, with Man Utd keen to improve their defensive ranks in the New Year, leading to a supposed interest in Fulham and Nigeria centre-back Calvin Bassey.

Winning just one of their opening nine top-flight fixtures, Carrick's side are sitting in a lowly 17th position in the Premier League standings, lying outside of the division's relegation zone on goal difference.

Fabregas's up-and-coming Como outfit embarrassed Man Utd in the Champions League on October 21, when Argentinian ace Nico Paz bagged a brace in a 4-1 battering of the Red Devils in the League Phase.

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Como president busts 'special Fabregas agreement' myth

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Como president Suwarso discussed the future of head coach Fabregas, who has understandably attracted plenty of interest from other European clubs.

Reports in September suggested that the 39-year-old had a 'special agreement' in his contract that would allow him to depart the Serie A club to join three of his former sides - Barcelona, Arsenal or Chelsea - for a fixed compensation fee.

Como chief Suwarso has rubbished those rumours, saying: "He does not need a clause to go anywhere he wants. In a business like this, he is a friend more than anything else.

"He can go wherever he wants, whenever he wants. I could even say if tomorrow, he calls me and he says, 'Hey, I want to go to [Bayer] Leverkusen', for example. I would say, 'If that is something you want to do, then go'. I don't even need any compensation."

Fabregas's current contract at Como expires during the summer of 2028, before which intrigue in the young Spanish tactician is undoubtedly set to grow exponentially, including from clubs in the Premier League.

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Man Utd crying out for Arsenal, Chelsea stability

Given that it is down to Fabregas to decide the timing of his exit from Como, it is extremely unlikely that struggling Manchester United will be getting their claws on the Spaniard anytime soon.

The former Gunners midfielder is building something special at the Serie A newcomers, who could be the surprise package of the Champions League this term, following in the footsteps of Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt during 2025-26.

Man Utd are mess from the boardroom to the pitch at the moment, and nothing but the club's proud history stands above their competitors at present, leaving the Old Trafford faithful in relative misery.