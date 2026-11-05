Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Aston Villa: Carlos Baleba, Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Marcus Rashford latest

Manchester United will continue their Premier League campaign at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Red Devils are currently 17th in the Premier League table, picking up seven points from their opening nine matches of the 2026-27 campaign.

However, Michael Carrick's team will enter this match off the back of a much-needed 3-2 win over Roma in the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Villa, who are up in 10th position in the division.

Manuel Ugarte

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time.

Marcus Rashford

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hip

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Aston Villa)

Rashford has missed the team's last four matches due to a hip issue, and the Englishman needs to be assessed ahead of the clash with Villa.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Baleba is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to the hamstring injury that he suffered in the team's Champions League clash with Roma last time out.

Luke Shaw

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Aston Villa)

Shaw faces an assessment ahead of this match; as it stands, there is a slight chance that the left-back will be available to return to the squad on Sunday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Shin

Possible return date: Unknown

Sesko is dealing with a recurrence of a shin injury that he initially suffered at the end of last season, and the striker could allegedly be missing until the start of 2027.

© Iconsport / Fodboldbilleder

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Aston Villa)

Dorgu suffered a hamstring issue while representing Denmark during the September/October international break, but the left-back is now back in training and could be in the squad on Sunday.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Lisandro Martinez

© Iconsport / Mark Pain, Alamy Live News

Status: Out

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Liverpool)

Martinez is suspended for Man United on Sunday due to the red card that he was handed in the team's loss to Chelsea in the Premier League last weekend.