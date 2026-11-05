Man Utd next manager news: Red Devils make Didier Deschamps 'move' amid Michael Carrick sack talk

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Didier Deschamps over potentially taking charge from Michael Carrick as head coach.

The former Red Devils midfielder is under extreme pressure at Old Trafford following an awful domestic start to the campaign, with the 20-time English champions currently sitting in 17th spot in the Premier League table.

Despite being level on points with the top-flight relegation zone after nine matches, Man Utd produced a marvellous comeback on the continental scene earlier in the week, beating Italian giants Roma 3-2 at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked to Europa League specialist Unai Emery in recent weeks, however, Aston Villa are supposedly closing in on a contract agreement for the Spaniard.

One of the top-performing bosses in European football at the moment, Cesc Fabregas of Como recently masterminded a 9-1 battering of Lens in the League Phase of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

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Man Utd make contact with Deschamps?

According to French publication Footmercato, Manchester United have added another high-profile name to their shortlist of possible managerial replacements for Carrick, who is walking on thin ice at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have supposedly made initial contact with former France manager Deschamps, who has been out of work since taking Les Bleus to the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The report states that the 58-year-old is not particularly keen on a switch to the Theatre of Dreams given the club's current predicament, however, a deal between the two parties cannot be ruled out.

It is understood that Man Utd have also touched base with Aston Villa hero Emery and ex-Germany and Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann, with Carrick potentially one poor result away from the sack.

After departing his French post in July, it is believed that Deschamps was under consideration for the vacant position at Real Madrid before Los Blancos decided to reunite with Jose Mourinho.

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Deschamps's France reign

To a certain extent, Didier Deschamps was the final evolution of Gareth Southgate on the international scene, receiving plenty of criticism during his long reign but ultimately lifting titles - something that his English counterpart failed to do.

The 58-year-old managed superstars such as Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe to success at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where Luka Modric's Croatia were beaten in the final.

After that, a 2021 UEFA Nations League title did little to address the clamour for further major trophies in France, with Deschamps's side failing to lift the 2026 World Cup despite possessing arguably the best starting XI at the tournament.