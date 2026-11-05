Preview: Bristol City vs Norwich City - prediction, team news, lineups

In desperate need of positive results, Bristol City welcome Norwich City to Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon for a Championship clash.

The Robins suffered their third defeat in five matches on Wednesday, losing 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers, while the Canaries continued their winning streak with a thumping 4-0 victory over Derby County at Pride Park.

Match preview

There was plenty of optimism surrounding Bristol City following the appointment of Michael Skubala and the investment made during what appeared to be a productive transfer window, but 15 games into his tenure, the former Lincoln City boss is already under pressure and could find his position under threat if results do not improve in the coming weeks.

The early signs at the end of August and start of September were encouraging, with the Robins collecting nine points from a possible nine across a seven-day spell against Portsmouth, Preston North End and Burnley.

However, the South West side have won just twice since then, slipping out of the playoff places and into the bottom half of the table.

Scott Twine's 93rd-minute winner against Bolton Wanderers on Halloween lifted the mood around Ashton Gate, and Bristol City appeared on course to make it back-to-back victories when they entered the final 10 minutes against Wolves with their lead intact, only for a seven-minute brace from Sean Neave to turn the game on its head and condemn Skubala to yet another disappointing result.

Bristol City's main concerns have been their lack of attacking threat and continued struggles at home, with only four sides scoring fewer than the Robins' 16 goals this season and just two teams winning fewer than their two matches at Ashton Gate.

Their attacking problems are clearly a concern for Skubala, who switched to a two-striker system against Stoke City and Bolton Wanderers before reverting to a lone forward for the midweek defeat.

© Imago / Focus Images

Norwich City, meanwhile, make the trip from East Anglia to Bristol in buoyant spirits, having enjoyed a dramatic turnaround in form that has significantly improved their position in the Championship table following three successive victories.

Wins over Charlton Athletic, Watford and, most recently, Derby County have helped Philippe Clement's side climb from 21st to 12th, leaving them closer to the playoff places than the relegation zone.

The Canaries secured their latest three points in emphatic fashion, travelling to Pride Park in good form and facing a Derby side who had not won since early September.

First-half goals from Anthony Musaba, Paris Maghoma and Darlin Yongwa put Norwich firmly in control before substitute Jovon Makamba came off the bench to add a superb fourth.

Before this winning run, Norwich had scored just twice in their previous 270 minutes of football, but Clement's men have since enjoyed a remarkable upturn in front of goal, finding the net 10 times across their last three matches, with their first clean providing another timely boost.

It was the Canaries' first clean sheet in 24 matches, although their defensive record remains a concern with 24 goals conceded in 14 Championship outings, a total bettered by only a handful of sides, while their recent scoring spree has lifted them to the point where only three teams have a stronger attacking record.

Both teams head into Saturday's encounter level on points and could finish the weekend just one point outside the playoff places.

Bristol City Championship form:

Norwich City Championship form:

Team News

© Imago

Although Bristol City came through their midweek encounter without any fresh injury concerns, Skubala still has a number of selection decisions to make.

New signing Sam Tickle was recently dropped in favour of Brad Collins in goal, with the Chelsea academy product starting the last three matches.

However, Collins was at fault for both goals against Wolves and could now find himself relegated to the bench.

Lorent Tolaj was forced off with an injury during the Robins' goalless draw with Stoke City last month and is expected to return in the coming weeks, meaning Saturday's encounter is likely to come too soon for the forward.

Twine, who scored a superb first-half free kick against Wolves, is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup.

Having overseen their best run of the season, Clement will be keen to maintain Norwich's winning momentum for the trip to the South West.

Maghoma and Musaba have scored five goals between them across the last three matches and are expected to feature again in attack, while Mathias Kvistgaarden will continue to lead the line in the absence of Mohamed Toure.

Papa Amadou Diallo and Ali Ahmed remain the only other players unavailable for the Canaries.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Collins; Tanner, McNally, Eissat, Pring; Knight, Williams; Cardines, Tolaj, Twine; Ballard

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Stacey, Darling, McCoville, Yongwa; Wright, Field; Musaba, Maghoma, Brooks; Kvistgaarden

We say: Bristol City 2-1 Norwich City

Both sides head into this encounter level on points but in contrasting form, with Norwich enjoying a three-match winning streak while Bristol City have struggled for consistency.

Nevertheless, the Robins are due a positive result on home soil, and we expect them to end their recent struggles with a closely fought victory on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.