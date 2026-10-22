Preview: Stoke City vs Bristol City - prediction, team news, lineups

The bet365 Stadium will host Stoke City's 12th Championship match of the season on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Bristol City to Staffordshire.

The Potters have turned their season around after a difficult start and head into the contest sixth in the table following last weekend's victory over Derby County, while the Robins have endured a mixed campaign under Michael Skubala and slipped to 16th after losing at home to Sheffield United last time out.

Match preview

After an underwhelming 2025-26 campaign that saw Stoke City finish 17th in the Championship, the Potters entered the new season determined to secure a top-half finish for the first time since their relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

Mark Robins's side initially struggled to find their feet, suffering three consecutive defeats, but they have responded impressively and climbed the table after a significant improvement in results.

Stoke have won six of their last eight league matches, with their only defeat during that period coming against Middlesbrough through a stoppage-time goal, and another victory on Saturday could leave Robins's men just a point behind the league leaders.

A key factor in their resurgence has been their ability to turn close contests into victories, with only one side having recorded fewer draws than Stoke's solitary stalemate, while league leaders Swansea City are the only team to have won more matches.

A tactical adjustment has also played a significant role, with Robins switching to a back three following their 4-1 defeat to Wolves at the end of August, a change that has helped spark their impressive run and even included a victory despite being reduced to 10 men.

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At a time where Stoke have surged up the Championship table, Bristol City have moved in the opposite direction after an inconsistent start to the campaign.

The 2025-26 season was an unusual one for the Robins, who appointed former England and Liverpool manager Roy Hodgson for the final seven matches after parting ways with Gerhard Struber, before turning to Skubala following his successful League One promotion campaign with Lincoln City.

However, despite a spell in which they collected nine points in a week, Bristol City have since endured a disappointing run and arrive in Staffordshire with just one win from their last six matches, including a defeat against the club their manager left over the summer.

The Robins' reported £9m summer investment in League One forwards Dominic Ballard and Lorent Tolaj raised hopes that their attacking problems would improve and that they could mount a serious push for Premier League promotion.

However, after 11 league matches, Bristol City have five fewer points, seven fewer goals scored, four more goals conceded and three more defeats than at the same stage last season, highlighting a concerning decline in their early-season performance.

Stoke City Championship form:

Bristol City Championship form:

Team News

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Given their impressive run of form, Stoke would have been keen to name the same starting XI that secured victory over Derby last weekend, but they will be forced into at least one change after Eric Junior Bocat was substituted before half-time.

Luca Bombino is the most likely candidate to replace the French defender, while Ato Ampah and Sam Gallagher remain the other absentees for the Potters.

Bristol City, meanwhile, travel to Staffordshire in a better position on the injury front than they were last season, with Luke McNally having returned to action after a serious injury kept him sidelined since January 2025.

The Irish defender is expected to start in the back four on Saturday, although Noah Eile and former Plymouth forward Tolaj remain doubtful for a match that could prove important in getting the Robins' season back on track.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Wilmot, Lawal, Graham; Johnson, Soumare, Galbraith, Bombino; McGlynn, Cisse, Devenny

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Tanner, McNally, Atkinson, Pring; Knght, De Keersmaecker; Cardines, Twine, Hirakawa; Ballard

We say: Stoke City 1-1 Bristol City

Bristol City will be desperate to halt their poor run of form, but Stoke's recent resurgence should make them difficult opponents to overcome at the bet365 Stadium.

We expect the Potters to extend their positive run, although the visitors could do enough to earn a share of the spoils.

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