Preview: Stoke City vs Preston North End - prediction, team news, lineups

Separated by 12 points and 15 places in the Championship table, Stoke City welcome Preston North End to the bet365 Stadium on Halloween, with the hosts looking to return to winning ways and move back into the playoff places.

The Potters were held to a goalless draw by Bristol City last weekend, missing the opportunity to climb into the top eight, while struggling Preston were unable to protect a late lead against West Bromwich Albion and had to settle for a 1-1 draw that left them rooted to the bottom of the table.

Match preview

After failing to finish in the top half of the Championship since their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2017-18 season, Stoke City have made an encouraging start to the new campaign and look capable of mounting a serious challenge for promotion.

Under the guidance of Mark Robins, who came agonisingly close to leading Coventry City into the Premier League, the Potters currently occupy ninth place, level on points with the three teams immediately above them in the tightly contested race for the playoff positions.

Having opened the season with three consecutive defeats against Swansea City, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Stoke have responded impressively by collecting 20 points from their subsequent nine league matches, losing just once during that run in a narrow 3-2 defeat to high-flying Middlesbrough.

A significant factor behind their turnaround has been a tactical switch to a back three, which has helped Robins's men secure impressive victories over Watford, Sheffield United and Derby County, although they were unable to find a breakthrough against an out of form Bristol City side last weekend.

The Potters welcomed the Robins to the bet365 Stadium on a day that lived up to Stoke's reputation for footballing conditions, with Storm Boelo bringing strong winds that made it difficult for either side to create clear chances.

© Imago / Action Plus

As for Preston North End, they travel south in desperate need of an improvement after collecting just five points from their opening 12 Championship matches and going almost two months without a league victory.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Lancashire outfit have already parted ways with the manager who began the campaign in the Lilywhites dugout, with Paul Heckingbottom replaced by former Bradford City boss Graham Alexander, who made 370 league appearances for Preston during his playing career.

However, Alexander's return to Deepdale has yet to produce the desired results, with the new manager recording one draw and three defeats across his opening four matches in charge as he attempts to turn around his side's struggling campaign.

Last weekend's meeting with West Bromwich Albion represented Preston's closest opportunity to claim three points since their 2-1 victory over local rivals Blackburn Rovers in early September.

The Lilywhites looked set to end their winless run after taking a lead into the final 10 minutes, but Jimmy-Jay Morgan struck late for the Baggies to secure a dramatic point, with the equaliser initially credited to Aune Heggebo before the scorer was identified as Morgan.

Despite going seven league matches without a victory, Preston can take encouragement from their impressive record away against Stoke, having avoided defeat in their last eight league visits to the Potters while conceding just once across that run, as well as losing only one of their previous 11 league fixtures played on Halloween.

Stoke City Championship form:

Preston North End Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

With Stoke enjoying a strong run of form under Robins, the manager would have been keen to retain the same starting lineup for a second home match in the space of seven days, but an injury sustained last weekend means at least one change will be required.

Lamine Cisse was forced off after just 21 minutes into the goalless draw against Bristol City, with George Hirst coming on in his place, and is expected to miss Saturday's meeting.

The French forward will join Eric Bocat, Ato Ampah and Sam Gallagher on the sidelines, while Ethan Galbraith is expected to retain his place in midfield as he looks to add to the three Championship goals he has scored this season.

Preston, meanwhile, have the option of naming the same starting XI that began against West Brom, although Alexander may consider changes as he searches for a winning formula following his side's disappointing start to the 2026-27 campaign.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine is expected to continue in the number 10 role, while Delano Burgzorg could make way for club top scorer Callum Lang, who is pushing to return to the starting lineup.

The Lilywhites remain without Liam Gibbs, Ali McCann and Harry Clarke, with the trio's continued absence limiting Alexander's options as he looks to strengthen his side in key areas.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Wilmot, Lawal, Graham; Johnson, Soumare, Galbraith, Bombino; McGlynn, Hirst, Devenny

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Offiah, Storey, Hughes; Mills, Leroy, Potts, Vukcevic; Devine; Kenny, Lang

We say: Stoke City 2-0 Preston North End

With the sides approaching Saturday's early lunchtime kickoff in contrasting circumstances, Stoke will be eager to take advantage of their opponents' struggles and return to winning ways as they continue their push towards the playoff places, while Preston will remain in the bottom three regardless of the result.

We expect the Potters to make their home advantage count and build on their encouraging run of form under Robins, with Preston's ongoing difficulties in front of goal and continued defensive concerns making a home victory the likelier outcome.

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