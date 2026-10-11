Preview: Stoke City vs Middlesbrough - prediction, team news, lineups

Stoke City will be looking to continue their impressive form when they welcome Middlesbrough to the bet365 Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit fourth in the Championship table, while fellow promotion contenders Middlesbrough are.

Match preview

Stoke made an awful start to the season, losing their first three league games, but they have since found some form and have won five of their last six.

The Potters picked up a 2-1 victory away to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday as they returned to action after the international break.

Mark Robins's side were reduced to 10 men in the 20th minute when Maksym Talovierov was sent off, but goals from Lamine Cisse and Ben Wilmot earned Stoke an important win.

It was the first time Stoke have beaten Bolton away from home since 1990 and leaves them fourth in the table with 16 points from nine games.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Middlesbrough, however, will provide a real test as they are unbeaten in their last seven league games and sit just two points behind top-of-the-table Swansea City.

Kim Hellberg's side returned to action with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at home on Saturday, with Will Lankshear scoring the winner.

Lankshear has made an excellent start to life at Middlesbrough, bagging seven league goals in nine games after making a permanent move from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 21-year-old is the Championship's joint top scorer alongside Southampton star Cyle Larin and will be looking to continue his good form on Tuesday.

It is also worth noting that Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last four meetings against Stoke.

Stoke City Championship form:

Middlesbrough Championship form:

Middlesbrough form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Stoke will have to make at least one change, with Taloverov suspended after getting sent off on Saturday.

Bosun Lawal is likely to replace Taloverov in a back three alongside Wilmot and Luke Graham, while Cisse will continue up front.

Middlesbrough are likely to continue with the same side that beat Wolves, with Lankshear set to lead the line once again.

Aidan Morris and Sebastian Berhalter should continue their partnership in midfield, with Amario Cozier-Duberry and Tommy Conway set to feature out wide.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johannson; Wilmot, Graham, Taloverov; Johnson, Soumare, Galbraith, Bocat; McGlynn, Cisse, Devenny

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Brittain, Phillips, Malanda, Borges; Morris, Berhalter; Cozier-Duberry, McGree, Conway; Lankshear

We say: Stoke City 1-1 Middlesbrough

Both teams are in good form and we are expecting a close, hard-fought clash on Tuesday.

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