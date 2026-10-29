Preview: Southampton vs Queens Park Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

Southampton and Queens Park Rangers square off on Saturday afternoon with both clubs sitting on the same points in the Championship table.

The Saints and Hoops are in sixth and eighth position respectively, just three points adrift of the automatic places.

Match preview

With the spygate scandal having ended, Tonda Eckert and Southampton have been left to focus on matters on the pitch.

Last weekend's 3-2 victory at West Ham United was a statement result, the Saints moving to within two points of the Hammers.

Southampton would be sitting in second place without a four-point deduction, while their only defeat in 10 matches came by a 2-1 scoreline at Wrexham prior to the September international break.

Although Southampton have netted just five goals in their last four matches, they have still racked up 10 points.

Furthermore, with 16 points from a possible 18, the South-coast outfit possess the best home record in the division.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

In sharp contrast, QPR make the trip to St Mary's having failed to win any of their last four away fixtures.

As well as losing 3-0 at Birmingham City in their last such contest, three draws were posted in succession beforehand.

Nevertheless, Julien Stephan takes his squad to Southampton on the back of thrashing recent Championship leaders Swansea City by a 5-0 scoreline.

Like Southampton, QPR have only suffered two defeats this season, but the clean sheet versus the Swans ended a five-game streak without a clean sheet.

Southampton Championship form:

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

Team News

© Imago

Even if Flynn Downes and Cyle Larin are in a position to return from injury, Eckert may opt to name his key duo on the substitutes' bench.

Scoring three goals in the opening 34 minutes at West Ham could lead to the Saints boss naming the same XI.

Deputising for Larin, Lewis Dobbin scored his first Championship goal of the campaign at the London Stadium.

Providing that Boy Kemper shakes off a knock, Stephan is likely to name an unchanged QPR starting lineup for this fixture.

After his recent return from injury, Karamoko Dembele is expected to remain on the substitutes' bench, but Tariq Lamptey, Niclas Madsen and Rumarn Burrell will all stay sidelined.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Stephens, Schlotterbeck, Manning; Ward-Prowse, Jander; Matsuki, Azaz, Scienza; Dobbin

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Charles; Adamson, Edwards, Dunne, Kemper; Poku, Varane, Kamara, Vale; Smyth, Kone

We say: Southampton 3-1 Queens Park Rangers

Although QPR have been free-scoring of late, their best performances this season have come on home territory. With Southampton equally as strong at St Mary's, we feel that the Saints will prove too strong for one of their potential promotion rivals.

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