Leeds United reveal Lukas Nmecha 'stance' following Southampton, Wrexham 'interest'

Leeds United are reportedly prepared to sell striker Lukas Nmecha if they can recruit an adequate replacement in January.

Daniel Farke's side are known to be in the market for new attacking options, and it is said that Nmecha has a number of potential suitors chasing his signature ahead of the New Year trading point.

The Elland Road club are on the lookout for a fresh face in the forward line, with Rennes and France attacker Esteban Lepaul catching the eye after his impressive performances in Ligue 1 over the past year.

Inspired by the goalscoring antics of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Whites have made an encouraging start to the 2026-27 campaign, losing just one of their opening seven top-flight matches (W2 D4).

Leeds picked up their latest result on home soil against arch rivals Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, when Calvert-Lewin's fourth league goal of the term cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo's opener for the Red Devils.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Leeds ready to sell Nmecha on one condition?

As per Football Insider, there is a reality in which former Wolfsburg striker Nmecha departs Leeds during the upcoming transfer window, however, it depends on the success of the Whites in their quest for incomings.

The report claims that Farke's side will only sanction an exit for the 27-year-old if they can purchase a suitable replacement who could provide support and competition for Calvert-Lewin in attack.

A host of clubs are keen on securing the services of Nmecha, according to TEAMtalk, with Championship duo Southampton and Wrexham named as possible destinations for the out-of-favour attacker.

As well as interest from within the English football pyramid, it is believed that Bundesliga outfit FC Koln have identified the striker as a top target, with the German club aiming to ease their forward issues in the New Year.

Nmecha's current contract at Elland Road expires at the conclusion of this season and it is understood that the player would need assurances of a prominent first-team role in order to commit his long-term future to Leeds.

© Imago / Sportimage

Nmecha perfect for a promotion push

Since moving permanently to Wolfsburg in July 2021, Nmecha has operated as a capable top-flight striker, proving himself as a steady goalscorer in both the Bundesliga and the Premier League at Leeds.

Southampton and Wrexham both possess the aim of chasing promotion this season, and the 27-year-old would be an elite addition to a Championship club during the January transfer window.

However, it remains to be seen whether the seven-time Germany international would be willing to take a humbling step down to the second tier over resparking a relationship with the Bundesliga, possibly at Koln.