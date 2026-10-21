Leeds United transfer news: Lukas Nmecha has 'opportunities to leave' Elland Road in January

Leeds United striker Lukas Nmecha has reportedly attracted interest from Bundesliga outfit FC Koln ahead of the January transfer window.

Daniel Farke's side picked up a respectable share of the spoils on home soil on Sunday afternoon, when a second-half strike from Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed a point at Elland Road against Manchester United.

Still looking for their first win following the extended September/October international break, Leeds are travelling to the Stadium of Light, where Sunderland will be the hosts next Sunday evening.

After losing just one of their opening seven top-flight contests (W2 D4) of 2026-27, the Elland Road club are sitting in seventh spot in the Premier League standings, three points off the top-four spaces.

The only player to find the net more than once in the league so far for Leeds this term, four-strike Calvert-Lewin is the undisputed first-choice attacker and recently earned an England call-up.

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Leeds man Nmecha wanted by Koln?

According to German publication BILD via Sports Witness, a Leeds United attacker is attracting interest from a high-profile Bundesliga club ahead of the upcoming January transfer window in 2027.

The report claims that FC Koln are considering a swoop for the services of Whites striker Nmecha, who has struggled to nail down a regular spot in Farke's side over the past year and a bit.

Due to a number of injuries in attacking areas, it is understood that the German outfit are looking to strengthen their forward ranks during the winter trading point, with the former Wolfsburg man of interest.

However, it is believed that a move for the 27-year-old could be 'financially difficult' for the Bundesliga side, depending on the asking price set by Premier League Leeds ahead of the window.

Nmecha is currently playing second fiddle to leading marksman Calvert-Lewin at Elland Road, failing to start a Premier League fixture so far in 2026-27, managing just 91 top-flight minutes.

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Leeds' Halloween push

Leeds have collected one point across recent matches with Arsenal (1-2) and Manchester United (1-1), with Farke's side playing three more games before the final international break of the calendar year.

Struggling on the domestic front so far, Sunderland are the next opponents of the Whites at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon, when the Black Cats will be looking to lift themselves off the bottom of the table.

Another winnable fixture at Bournemouth follows on October 31, before Leeds end a favourable-looking three-game stretch against recent relegation-battlers Tottenham Hotspur on home soil.