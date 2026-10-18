Leeds 1-1 Man Utd: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Man Utd's winless run continues

Manchester United were made to settle for a 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

Both teams had chances throughout the opening 45 minutes, but Manchester United held the lead going into the break thanks to Bryan Mbeumo's close-range finish.

The Red Devils' lead did not last long after the restart, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin emphatically equalised just six minutes into the second half.

Both teams struggled to create major opportunities in the remainder of the match, with the game ultimately coming to a close with the two teams still locked level.

The result means Manchester United are now winless in five straight Premier League matches, leaving them 13th in the table, while Leeds sit seventh in the standings after the draw.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Manchester United and Michael Carrick will look to take some positives from today's match, but another game without victory - their fifth straight in the Premier League - will be hugely disappointing.

The Red Devils had periods of the match where they looked composed and controlled, with superb interchanges that lead to chances, but they failed to keep that quality throughout the entire match.

At the other end of the pitch, Man Utd's vulnerability continued, conceding several chances and allowing Leeds to often look as though they could score with every attacking move.

The equaliser will be particularly frustrating for Carrick, with another sloppily defended set-piece once again leading to Manchester United squandering a lead.

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke will be pleased with his side fighting from behind to claim a point, although the Leeds boss will be equally frustrated at failing to take their chances to secure all the points.

Regardless, a strong performance and their 10th point of the season will leave Leeds fans in a positive mood.

LEEDS UNITED VS. MANCHESTER UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Bryan Mbeumo goal vs. Leeds United (35th min, Leeds United 0-1 Manchester United)

Bryan Mbeumo finds the net this time to put Manchester United 1-0 up at Leeds! ? https://t.co/NKDIhlUND1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 18, 2026

Mbeumo gives Manchester United the lead!

Youri Tielemans plays a pass wide to Amad and immediately makes an underlapping run, and the Man Utd winger reverses the ball back to the Belgian.

Tielemans fires a low, first-time cross into the box, where Mbeumo gets ahead of his marker and turns into the back of the net.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal vs. Manchester United (51st min, Leeds United 1-1 Manchester United)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalises for Leeds against Manchester United ? https://t.co/mnpyxZJKbm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 18, 2026

Calvert-Lewin smashes home an equaliser!

Anton Stach's corner picks out Tarik Muharemovic in the penalty area, and the defender knocks his header down into the box.

The ball falls into Calvert-Lewin's path, and the striker takes one touch before smashing past Senne Lammens.

MAN OF THE MATCH - DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates/Sportimage

Calvert-Lewin was a constant problem for Manchester United's defence, repeatedly using his physicality to win headers and flick-ons.

The striker came close to setting up several major chances and after multiple shots of his own, showed great instinct and ability to smash home the equaliser.

Carlos Baleba also deserves a mention, producing a powerful and quality display in his first Premier League start for Manchester United.

LEEDS UNITED VS. MANCHESTER UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Leeds United 61%-39% Manchester United

Shots: Leeds United 12-13 Manchester United

Shots on target: Leeds United 5-3 Manchester United

Corners: Leeds United 2-3 Manchester United

Fouls: Leeds United 16-5 Manchester United

BEST STATS

Bryan Mbuemo's last six Premier League goals have all been in pairs of back-to-back games: ⚽️ vs Nottingham Forest ⚽️ vs Brighton ❌ vs Hull ⚽️ vs Ipswich ⚽️ vs Everton ❌ vs Man City ❌ vs Fulham ⚽️ vs Tottenham ⚽️ vs Leeds Pattern. https://t.co/mQ0BbMI4hG — Squawka (@Squawka) October 18, 2026

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored more Premier League goals than any other Englishman since the start of last season (18). Loving life at Leeds. ? https://t.co/8Bz9Pfo9vG — Squawka (@Squawka) October 18, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Manchester United will return to Champions League action when they travel to face Como on Wednesday evening.

Leeds United, meanwhile, will have a full week break before taking on Sunderland next Sunday.