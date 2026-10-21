Leeds United, Everton 'receive Rennes response' amid Esteban Lepaul transfer tussle

Leeds United and Everton have both reportedly pushed ahead in their pursuits of Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul.

It was stated earlier this month that six Premier League clubs were eyeing up the talents of the 26-year-old, who recently netted a hat-trick of penalties in Rennes' 4-3 defeat by Paris FC in Ligue 1.

Focusing on Daniel Farke's side for a moment, Leeds United have made an impressive start to the campaign, losing just one of their opening seven top-flight contests, leaving them in seventh spot in the standings.

Life on Merseyside for Everton head coach David Moyes has also been productive, although the Toffees were defeated by a Pedro Neto brace at the Hill Dickinson Stadium by Chelsea over the weekend.

Everton are scheduled for a tricky trip to Premier League champions Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, whilst Leeds take to the pitch a day later, facing strugglers Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

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Leeds, Everton receive Rennes update in Lepaul chase?

According to Football Insider, Premier League duo Leeds and Everton have received an update in the transfer race for Lepaul, who has enjoyed a marvellous start to the current Ligue 1 campaign.

The report claims that Les Rennais are understandably in no rush to part ways with their star striker, who finished ahead of Paris Saint-Germain players in the division's Golden Boot standings last season.

The talented 26-year-old is contracted to Rennes until the summer of 2030 and is able to play Europa League football with his current employers - a luxury that neither Leeds or Everton can put on the table.

There is supposedly a belief that a January deal for Lepaul would be extremely difficult to complete, with the Frenchman more likely to depart Roazhon Park at the end of the 2026-27 term.

It is believed that the Ligue 1 outfit are 'relaxed' about the situation, with the striker understood to be in no rush to leave after recently breaking into the senior side of France on the international scene.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Lepaul's remarkable rise

As recently as 2024, Lepaul was playing second-tier football with Angers in Ligue 2, scoring just three goals across 17 matches in that division, failing to show the potential that he possesses.

The 26-year-old matched that measly tally in a single Ligue 1 contest for Rennes on Sunday afternoon, when the in-form forward netted thrice from the penalty spot in a loss at Stade Jean Bouin.

Lepaul has now scored seven goals in as many top-flight games in 2026-27, leading the race for the Golden Boot ahead of Paris FC man Lassine Sinayoko (6) and Marseille's Amine Gouiri (5).