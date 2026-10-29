Man Utd told the only factor that could convince Unai Emery to leave Aston Villa for Old Trafford

Unai Emery would reportedly only consider leaving Aston Villa for Manchester United if the Red Devils offered him a significant pay increase.

Former Villa scout Bryan King believes the Spaniard has little reason to walk away from the project he has built at Villa Park, despite continued speculation over the managerial position at Old Trafford.

With Michael Carrick under mounting pressure after a difficult start to the season, Emery remains one of the 'dream' names being discussed as a potential replacement.

Why Unai Emery would only leave Aston Villa for Man Utd for one reason

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King has now suggested that money would be the only factor capable of persuading Emery to leave Villa Park for Old Trafford.

The former Arsenal boss has helped establish the Midlands outfit as a competitive force, and the ex-Villa man believes the scale of the rebuilding job at Old Trafford would make a move difficult to justify.

"The only thing that would make him leave would be money," King said, questioning why Emery would walk away from a club where he has successfully rebuilt the team.

King also criticised the instability at United since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, arguing that problems away from the pitch have contributed to the club's struggles to consistently challenge for the Premier League title.

Emery has previously experienced difficulties at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, but his work at Villa has restored his reputation as one of Europe's leading managers.

The Spaniard has also offered a strong indication of his current happiness at Villa during the recent Ballon d'Or awards, where he attended wearing an Aston Villa-embroidered suit alongside senior club figures.

"I am pleased as it is comfortable and as well it is something that makes us proud," Emery said of the outfit. He also expressed his gratitude to the club, explaining that he felt comfortable and was continuing to improve his career as a coach at Villa Park.

Could Unai Emery really replace Michael Carrick as United manager?

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Emery would undoubtedly be an attractive appointment for United, given his experience in European competition and his ability to build a successful team. However, convincing him to leave Villa could prove considerably harder than simply making him an offer.

The Spaniard has developed a clear project at Villa Park, where he appears settled and has the backing of senior figures, so leaving that environment for a club still searching for stability would carry considerable risk.

United's financial power could give them an opportunity to tempt Emery, but a lucrative contract might not be enough if he believes the club's structural problems would prevent him from delivering success.

It is also not clear whether the Red Devils' hierarchy are prepared to splash out on replacing Carrick, having kept him in the dugout heading into a crunch match with Chelsea this weekend, despite mounting pressure and controversy.

Carrick's immediate future will depend on results in the coming weeks, with Villa themselves due to visit Old Trafford. If United ultimately make a change, Emery could remain on their shortlist, but the club may need to offer more than money to persuade him to abandon his work at Villa Park.