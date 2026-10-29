Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick blow as manager told 'indispensable' £50m attacker not for sale in January

Como have no intention of selling Nico Paz to any team in January despite growing interest from Premier League clubs, the latest report has claimed.

One of the teams to have been linked with the attacker has been Manchester United, who will take on Chelsea on Saturday in the league.

The 2026-27 season has so far been disastrous for Michael Carrick, with the head coach at serious risk of being sacked should results continue to disappoint.

United have only scored 10 goals in eight top-flight games, and many of their forwards have disappointed this campaign.

However, TEAMtalk report that the Red Devils will not be able to sign Como's Paz, with the Serie A club determined to keep him beyond the winter window.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Nico Paz assessed: What makes Como star and Man United target so good?

Signed permanently in the summer of 2026 for just over £50m, Paz has played 11 games for Como in all competitions this term, scoring five goals and registering six assists.

The attacking midfielder was particularly impressive when he faced United in the Champions League on October 21, scoring twice and producing an assist.

NICO PAZ IN SERIE A (2026-27) Matches: 8 Starts: 8 Goals: 3 Assists: 3 Key Passes per Game: 1.9 Touches per Game: 73.9

Many of Como's best opportunities have originated from Paz, who is comfortable dropping deep to help in buildup, while he can also threaten from range.

The 22-year-old would be a welcome addition at Old Trafford, though luring him to the club when there is so much uncertainty appears unlikely.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Manchester United transfer latest: How many players do they need?

There are numerous issues with United's attack, with Marcus Rashford the Red Devils' only natural left-winger, though he is beyond his best.

Attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes enjoyed an exceptional 2025-26 campaign, registering 21 assists in the top flight, but he has struggled to impact games this term.

The United captain is already 32, and there is an argument that the club cannot evolve until he is removed as the centrepiece of the team.

A new striker may be needed depending on whether Benjamin Sesko can put his injury woes behind him, but if he continues to miss matches, then United's next rebuild could be costly.