Chelsea vs. Man United: Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick receives major boost ahead of Stamford Bridge showdown

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has been handed a major boost ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Carrick has kept his job at Old Trafford, with the Englishman set to lead the team into this weekend's contest with the Blues in the capital.

There remains major pressure on Carrick, but the club's former midfielder will be given the opportunity to turn the campaign around.

Carrick has received a major boost ahead of the fixture, with Kobbie Mainoo returning to training alongside his teammates on Wednesday morning.

Mainoo has been absent from Man United's last four matches due to an unspecified injury, and it had been thought that he would also miss the trip to Chelsea.

Kobbie returns to training ? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 28, 2026

Mainoo returns to Man United training ahead of Chelsea clash

However, the England international's presence in training on Wednesday suggests that he could be involved in the contest at Stamford Bridge.

Man United will once again be missing a number of first-team players on Saturday, with Manuel Ugarte, Benjamin Sesko, Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu definitely out of the match.

Marcus Rashford was again missing from training on Wednesday and remains a major doubt, as the attacker bids to recover from a hip injury.

However, Lisandro Martinez featured off the bench against Bournemouth on Sunday, having recovered from a thigh injury.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Fernandes set to return to Man United team against Chelsea

Man United are expected to have captain Bruno Fernandes back in their starting side for Saturday's Premier League clash against Chelsea.

It is understood that Carrick and Fernandes have had clear-the-air talks following the latter's explosive comments after last week's Champions League loss to Como.

Fernandes criticised Carrick's tactics in the European defeat, which led to him being an unused substitute in the Premier League contest with Bournemouth.

However, it is alleged that the situation has now been resolved, with Fernandes likely to come back into the Man United XI for the contest with Xabi Alonso's side.