Michael Carrick future: Man United boss, Bruno Fernandes 'hold talks' ahead of Chelsea fixture

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick and captain Bruno Fernandes have allegedly held talks to resolve their ongoing issues.

After Fernandes criticised Carrick's tactics during the 4-1 defeat to Como last week, the Portuguese was dropped for Sunday's Premier League fixture versus Bournemouth.

The general consensus was that Carrick would leave his role at Old Trafford prior to the next game against Chelsea this weekend.

Instead, it was reported on Tuesday that the Englishman would remain in charge, further complicating the situation surrounding Fernandes.

According to Sky Sports News, Carrick and Fernandes have now met face-to-face to discuss their differences.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Carrick, Fernandes hold 'clear-the-air talks'

The report claims that the pair had an 'open and frank discussion' on Tuesday in an attempt to help United going forward.

Carrick is said to be happy with how the meeting went, while Fernandes is expected to come back into contention for the match at Stamford Bridge.

Furthermore, Carrick has allegedly held a meeting with the entire squad, where their under-performance was acknowledged.

United will travel to West London sitting in 16th position in the Premier League table, six points adrift of their fifth-placed opponents.

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Where will Fernandes play for Man United against Chelsea?

Fernandes has been used in a variety of roles this season, including on both flanks.

Sports Mole argued in the aftermath of the Como match that the 32-year-old should be used in a deeper midfield role.

In that article, it was highlighted how Fernandes may have reached a high level of fatigue from his durability since his arrival at Old Trafford.

A break from action against Bournemouth can only have benefitted the playmaker, who could be restored to the number 10 role after Youri Tielemans lasted just 45 minutes there in the previous game.