Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Blues bidding to extend 19-year streak versus Merseyside giants that Xabi Alonso started

Chelsea will be looking to extend a 19-year streak when they face Liverpool in the EFL Cup fourth round.

The Blues make the trip to Anfield for Wednesday's fixture looking to bounce back from the disappointing defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Not only is Cole Palmer missing through suspension, Xabi Alonso provided a mixed injury update at his pre-match press conference.

Liverpool welcome Chelsea to their home ground sitting two points clear of them in the Premier League table.

However, the West Londoners will be putting a 19-year streak on the line at Anfield.

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What streak are Chelsea defending against Liverpool?

In 2007, Xabi Alonso featured for Liverpool as they recorded a 1-0 home victory over Chelsea in the Champions League.

Since that occasion, Chelsea have put together a four-game unbeaten streak in cup fixtures at Anfield.

Chelsea have posted two wins and two draws, the last such game taking place in 2018 when a team coached by Maurizio Sarri came from a goal behind to register a 2-1 victory through Eden Hazard's spectacular late goal.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that Chelsea have not won at Anfield in the Premier League since March 2021.

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Will Chelsea fear Iraola record?

Less than two weeks ago, Chelsea travelled to Merseyside and returned to the capital with a 2-0 win over Everton.

However, not only did Andoni Iraola's solitary defeat as Liverpool boss come with 10 men against Manchester City, the Spaniard has eight wins from the other 11 games.

Furthermore, the Man City setback is the only defeat that former Bournemouth boss Iraola has suffered in the Premier League since January.