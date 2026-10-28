PSG transfer news: La Liga defender back on radar this winter

Paris Saint-Germain showed interest in the situation of defender Javi Rodriguez during the last summer transfer window. With the Spaniard performing well for Celta Vigo, could the French capital club try their luck this winter?

At the end of the last summer window, Sport revealed that PSG were closely following the performances of Javi Rodriguez. The Spanish defender’s profile appeals to Luis Enrique. The two-time European champions therefore enquired about his situation, but the French capital club did not go any further.

PSG did not take the plunge for the 23-year-old centre-back, who can also play at right-back. He was coming off a fine season of 46 matches for Celta Vigo and had a release clause of £34m (€40m). For this new campaign, Javi Rodriguez remains an important element at his boyhood club.

Luis Enrique likes the profile of Javi Rodriguez

© Imago / Sportimage

He has played nine matches and shone going forward, with three goals and one assist.

Sport describes him as a defender with the soul of a striker and stresses his technical qualities, which are above average for a centre-back.

The Catalan newspaper highlights his ability to play out from the back and to anticipate danger as a centre-back, while he also knows how to get forward when used as a full-back.

So could his current performances push PSG to revive their interest and, this time, act? First, Luis Enrique likes his profile, which matches what the French capital club have been seeking in the market for some time: a versatile defender capable of playing in the centre and at right-back.

Celta Vigo extended Javi Rodriguez’s contract

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / PRESSIN

Aged 23, he is a promising player to be polished, as the French side now like to recruit.

Beyond his goals, Javi Rodriguez is an important member of the best defence in La Liga, which has conceded only seven goals in ten matches. He therefore has all the makings of an interesting target for the next transfer window.

However, while there was potentially a good deal to be done in this case this summer, Celta Vigo reacted well to the summer approaches for their protege.

In early October, the Spain international extended his contract until June 2030 with the La Liga side and no longer has an affordable release clause of £34m (€40m). However, the financial aspect is generally not a problem for Paris. This case will therefore be worth monitoring.