Arsenal receive 'clear transfer message' as Gunners suffer major blow in pursuit of PSG star

Arsenal are among the three major Premier League clubs that have been informed of Paris Saint-Germain's determination to keep Desire Doue.

The Gunners bolstered their attacking options with the addition of Christos Tzolis in the summer transfer window.

However, they appeared to be keen to add a high-profile name to their wide options, as they made an attempt to prise Vinicius Junior from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Brazil international ultimately decided against a move to the Emirates Stadium, opting to put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with Los Blancos.

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Arsenal dealt Doue transfer blow

Arsenal still appear to be open to bolstering Mikel Arteta's attacking ranks, with TEAMtalk reporting the Gunners are among those monitoring PSG's Doue.

However, Arsenal's hopes of pulling off a surprise move have already been dealt a significant blow by PSG's transfer stance.

The report claims Arsenal have already received the 'clear message' that Doue is not actively looking to leave Luis Enrique's side.

PSG are keen to secure the 20-year-old's long-term future, with the two parties making progress in talks over a new contract.

As it stands, the France international has a contract with the Champions League winners until the summer of 2029.

Chelsea and Manchester City have also been made aware of PSG and Doue's stance after joining Arsenal in making enquiries about the player's situation.

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

Doue's importance to PSG

Bradley Barcola's summer move to Liverpool has only strengthened Doue's standing in Enrique's PSG squad.

The attacker has scored four goals and provided four assists in 12 competitive appearances this season, and as someone capable of playing across the frontline, he will continue to enjoy regular game time.

In fact, his importance to the side has become greater following the recent news that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.