Tottenham news: Spurs make Dominic Solanke 'transfer decision' amid goalscoring struggles

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly not 'actively' pushing to sell Dominic Solanke in the new year.

The former Bournemouth striker experienced a difficult 2025-26 campaign, in which he struggled with form and injury.

As a result, he mustered just six goals in 20 competitive appearances, with just three of those coming in his 15 Premier League outings.

Solanke has continued to find goals hard to come by in the first two months of the current campaign, having netted just twice in 10 competitive games.

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Spurs not pushing for Solanke sale

Given the striker's lack of form, there is some speculation as to whether Spurs could look to move him on in 2027.

However, according to Football Insider, Tottenham are not 'actively' looking to sell Solanke in the upcoming transfer windows.

Spurs are still said to have 'faith' in the 29-year-old and feel he can rediscover his goalscoring touch if he can enjoy a long period without injury.

Tottenham are certainly under no financial pressure to sanction his exit, with his current contract set to run through the summer of 2030.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Will Solanke stance impact striker search?

While Spurs are reluctant to sell Solanke, there is still a strong possibility they look to bolster their forward line in the January transfer window.

Roberto De Zerbi has frozen out Richarlison, who is widely expected to find a new club in the winter market.

With the Brazilian likely to depart, Spurs will surely look to recruit a striker who can provide strong competition for Solanke and Omar Marmoush.

Tottenham have recently been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt forward Younes Ebnoutalib as they scour the market for potential attacking reinforcements.