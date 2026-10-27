Roberto De Zerbi left 'concerned' by latest Spurs injury blow as fresh update now emerges

Tottenham Hotspur are concerned about James Maddison's fitness after the midfielder suffered another injury setback against Chelsea.

The 29-year-old was forced off with an apparent groin problem during Spurs' impressive win at Stamford Bridge, raising fresh questions about his long-term availability.

Roberto De Zerbi will now await the results of an assessment, with a former Tottenham scout warning that the club have reason to be concerned given Maddison's recent injury history.

What is the latest on James Maddison's injury?

© Iconsport / SUSA

Maddison's latest setback came as the only negative from Tottenham's 2-0 victory over Chelsea, with the attacking midfielder now set to be assessed by the club.

There is no immediate timeline for his potential return, and Spurs will hope the issue is not serious after the England international recently worked his way back into the starting XI.

Former Tottenham scout Mick Brown believes that the club will be worried about the possibility of another significant injury, particularly after Maddison missed the majority of last season with a cruciate ligament problem.

The midfielder started twice in less than a week following his return, having previously been carefully managed with appearances off the bench.

Brown said: "Of course Tottenham are going to be concerned, because it's another injury to James Maddison." He added that complications and smaller issues can occur after such a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but warned that repeated absences would become a problem because of Maddison's importance to the team.

Tottenham's medical staff have also been criticised over the number of injuries suffered by key players during the past year, meaning this latest setback could intensify scrutiny of the club's approach to player fitness.

Maddison is not the only player whose recovery requires careful management. Dejan Kulusevski missed more than 12 months after suffering a serious right kneecap injury, with further complications extending his absence.

The Sweden international has recently returned to the first-team squad under De Zerbi, but Tottenham are keen to avoid rushing him back before he is fully ready.

Roberto De Zerbi right to be concerned after another James Maddison blow

© Imago / Mark Pain

De Zerbi has good reason to be frustrated by Maddison's latest setback, particularly after the midfielder's return helped Tottenham improve their results and attacking output.

Maddison offers creativity and the ability to link the midfield with the forwards, making him an important player for Spurs when available. Losing him again would represent a significant disruption to De Zerbi's plans.

However, Tottenham must avoid taking unnecessary risks with his recovery. His previous cruciate ligament injury means a cautious approach is understandable, and the club should prioritise his long-term fitness over an immediate return.

The key question is whether this is a minor issue that can be resolved quickly or another extended absence. Until the assessment provides greater clarity, Spurs should resist drawing conclusions.

With Kulusevski also returning from a lengthy spell out, the Italian needs to manage both players carefully if they are to benefit from their quality consistently throughout the season.